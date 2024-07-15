Und erzählt weiter: „Danach entstand eine nicht spannungslose Stille.“ Die Denkblasen der beteiligten Autoren kann man sich dazudenken: So etwas sagt man nicht, kann man doch so nicht sagen. Weitere Leute kamen dazu, die Stille schlug in Empörung um. Wenn man überhaupt vom Größten reden könne, so müssten selbstverständlich doch erst einmal Thomas Mann, Franz Kafka oder Bertolt Brecht in Erwägung gezogen werden! Aber Hübner bleibt bei seiner Meinung, und die Begründung will er in diesem Buch liefern.

„Dann ist diese Sprache nicht mehr sperrig“

Mit der Szene gibt er den persönlich-selbstironischen Ton vor, der den „kleinen Jubeltext“ grundiert und gegen die Skrupel der Betriebsprofis absichert. Hübners Johnson-Begeisterung geht auf die Tage nach dem Untergang der DDR zurück, als er gerade Abitur gemacht hatte und mit seiner Zukunftseuphorie den mit dem Verschwinden ihres Staats hadernden Eltern derart auf die Nerven ging, dass diese ihn vor die Tür setzten. Er kam in einem Forsthaus unter und las dort alle möglichen Klassiker, die ihm ein Buchklub zuschickte, irgendwann auch den Roman „Jahrestage“. „Johnson hatte mich sofort.“

Charly Hübner Daniel Pilar

And not just because it is “world literature from home”, from Mecklenburg, where Hübner also comes from. From the very beginning, this book, with its often complicated word and thought structures, was for him a school of a special kind of reading: “Johnson forces us to linger right from the start, not to rush.” ​​The key to this author is slowness – “that’s where his pull comes from”. It is a calm and at the same time active, completely attentive reading that the “anniversaries” demand. Hübner also experienced this professionally much later, when he read the entire novel together with Caren Miosga for 74 hours last year.

Anyone who listens to it can only admire how Hübner manages to engage with the different rhythms and ramifications of the text, to give them a body and a naturalness, about which he himself now writes at one point: “Then this language is no longer awkward or affected, then it is consistent, almost logical, chatty and of great understatement.” (Understatement is particularly important to Hübner, it is also the basic attitude of his own book.) In fact, this reading not only helps you understand Johnson better, but also the intellectual and emotional range of the actor Charly Hübner, who is much more than just Inspector Bukow from the Rostock “Polizeiruf 110”, the authentic veteran of German television crime dramas.

Dieser Text stammt aus der Frankfurter Allgemeinen Sonntagszeitung.





And at the same time, for Hübner, reading Johnson is also, from today’s perspective, a kind of school of life in troubled, even threatening times. He tells how he himself came to indulge in the illusion of security, spared from the demands of great history, for decades, and to trust “that the FRG/EU/NATO system would protect one’s own life and that one could really just mind one’s own business.” As a young member of a clique called “The Lost Boys,” he had been threatened with regulations in the last months of the GDR that would have ruined his whole life. For him, the fall of the Berlin Wall was a huge “historical stroke of luck,” which he assumed would last forever. But now the casual sentence he quotes from Johnson seems to be confirmed with force: “It is hardly possible to live apart from contemporary history.”

He did not live to see it

The “anniversaries” describe, day by day, what happens to the German bank employee Gesine Cresspahl and her daughter Marie in New York in 1967 and 1968, recount what the “New York Times” reported on those days, and tell in flashbacks how Gesine’s father experiences the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s in the fictional small town of Jerichow in Mecklenburg. In the supposedly safe times of the Federal Republic, the way in which Johnson closely intertwines the development of his characters with historical events could almost seem a little artificial.

But today, when the experiences of war, pandemics and the rise of anti-democratic movements have once again become very present, this reconstruction of the intrusion of history into the most personal feelings reads quite realistically. Hübner also explains this from Johnson’s biography: “From an early age, his life was shaped by dealing with opinions, prohibitions, ideologization and fears that were to creep into his most private life.”

Hübner is particularly interested in how Johnson investigates the differences in feeling, seeing and speaking between East and West Germany, especially in the novel “The Third Book About Achim”, published in 1961. “The idea of ​​reunification seems to me to require,” Hübner once quoted him as saying, “that we prepare ourselves thoroughly and patiently, that is, by trying to understand and take note of things.” As we know, that is not how it turned out; Johnson himself did not live to see it.