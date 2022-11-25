Letter for 10:
I will never forget our talks.
When I asked you:
What title would you give to your second goal against England, at the touch you answered me: “I looked at the goal and dodged kicks.”
I was always amazed by your humility and your ability to see the plays before everyone else.
I hope you’re in the 27 club with Kurt Cobain, Brian Jones and some good people.
Wait for me there… It’s on the house.
Don’t go wrong with paradise.
PS: Do you know what Jagger said to me when I was trying to stop you because you were going to screw it up? “Isn’t this the one who plays volleyball?”
Rock and roll fierita!!!
Say no more.
I Love you.
Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS America and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region
#Charly #García #Maradona #Letter
Leave a Reply