Letter for 10:

I will never forget our talks.

When I asked you:

What title would you give to your second goal against England, at the touch you answered me: “I looked at the goal and dodged kicks.”

I was always amazed by your humility and your ability to see the plays before everyone else.

I hope you’re in the 27 club with Kurt Cobain, Brian Jones and some good people.

Wait for me there… It’s on the house.

Don’t go wrong with paradise.

PS: Do you know what Jagger said to me when I was trying to stop you because you were going to screw it up? “Isn’t this the one who plays volleyball?”

Rock and roll fierita!!!

Say no more.

I Love you.

Handwritten letter from Charly García to Diego Maradona.

