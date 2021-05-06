The Argentine singer Charly garcia was inoculated against COVID-19, as indicated in the social networks of the vaccine Sputnik V.

In the official Twitter account of the vaccine, it was reported that the Argentine rock star received the first dose, a fact that was well received by all his loyal fans, who retweeted the post more than 1000 times.

“The musician, composer and popular figure from Argentina, Charly García, was vaccinated with Sputnik V. We share his magic with you” , is read in the message published on the social network that accompanies a clip of one of his songs.

Sputnik V Post Photo: Twitter

According to Infobae, sources close to the interpreter gave more details about his vaccination; They asserted that he is relieved and calm. “He is very happy and relieved,” they assured.

In addition, they revealed that although the news was released recently, Charly García He was vaccinated more than ten days ago, when it was his turn.

“He signed up as any citizen and waited patiently for the notification to reach him . Once he received it, he appeared at the Parque Chacabuco vaccination center, “concluded the people close to the interpreter’s environment, according to the aforementioned portal.

So far, the singer has not commented on his social networks about his vaccination.

Charly García in Netflix documentary

In December 2020 the documentary Rompan todo, the history of rock in Latin America was released where the argentine Charly garcia was part of the artists interviewed.

Among other rockers that appear in the docuserie are Fito Páez, Andrés Calamaro, Juana Molina and Mon Laferte.

