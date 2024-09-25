On Tuesday night, Charly Alberti shared on his Instagram stories an image of the slender, symmetrical silhouette of the Empire State Building, replete with tiny bright points and the pinnacle lit in blue, in beautiful Art Deco contrast against the Manhattan sky. The image tells us something: that Alberti is in New York and prefers not to appear, that he avoids photos as he avoids the press, which, he says, may be the result of the Asperger’s disease he suffers from.

“My mom told me: ‘Charly, I didn’t know if I had a son or not, because all sons make noise, and sometimes I went up to your room to see what you were doing.’ And there I was, building Legos, or with the fish,” he says in the lobby from a hotel in Midtown where we meet. “I have always been an inward-looking person. Very mental, very much into doing, not much about talking. The world of social media drives me crazy because I don’t like showing off, people knowing what I do, where I am, what I wear.”

I answer him how so, Gustavo Cerati once said that Charly was “shy for interviews”, but he hinted that at night he transformed, that he was “shy as hell”. Alberti smiles, with the smile on his face and his sky blue eyes.

“Well, he said that because we were in a nightclub, half drunk, obviously having fun,” he says. “I keep a low profile and am quite simple. That on the one hand, and on the other I had Cerati nearby, a person with a very big ego, who loved to talk and who solved all my problems.”

Alberti came to New York to be officially named the first Regional Goodwill Ambassador for Latin America and the Caribbean by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). This Monday he received the honors in the framework of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. When he arrived at the headquarters, many stopped to look at him, to greet one of the three faces of Soda Stereo. I want to know how you go from being the drummer of the most important Spanish-language rock band, with a life full of travel, nights and people, to being a UN ambassador.

“I never stop being surprised,” he says. “I am the consequence of all these concerns.”

The 61-year-old Argentine rock star has been an activist for some time and lives a consistent life: he turns off the tap as soon as he brushes his teeth, uses an electric scooter to get from his home to the studio, and plants trees at his home in Patagonia. In 2012, he founded the Revolución 21 foundation to contribute to sustainable development in Latin America and raise awareness about the environmental situation. Now, on a regional scale, he is also one of those responsible for warning about “the urgent need to address the triple planetary crisis of climate change, the loss of nature and biodiversity, and pollution and waste in the region.”

Ask: What does it mean to be a Regional Goodwill Ambassador for the UN Environment Programme?

Answer: Personally, it is a great honor. Being able to get here and being invited by such an organization is something that fills me with pride. They consider me a person they can trust, they base their work on your career. So I think that the career I have had both in music and personally makes me a person they can rely on to do this. We believe, both on their part and mine, that being united can help us amplify the reach of what we want to communicate. How does it change my life? Nothing. I have been doing this for many years and the message is the same. Unfortunately, we have to keep saying it, because things are not good and, in fact, they are getting worse. The hardest thing is to get the attention of people who are distracted, who do not believe in this, or who are being attracted by those who invest so that you do not believe that this exists. Because the problem of climate change and global change has to do with the struggle of interests. No one with an ounce of brains and who is logical can oppose you taking care of your home, and our home is the planet. For many years I have worked giving lectures and raising awareness among a lot of people and talking about that, that we are in a very critical moment for humanity, and that if we unite and make certain decisions, we can reverse things with a lot of effort. I like people to understand that we are in a critical moment, I love the planet, I want the people I love to be well. I believe that humanity can have an excellent future if we get out of certain situations that are being self-generated by a group of people who only think about personal compensation.

Q: In your life, did music or the environment come first? Was your activist side always there?

A: It has to do with how we were raised. When I was a child, climate change was not talked about, but I was raised with a love for plants, animals, nature. I also had a musician father, an artist mother, I grew up in a very sensitive place. And when I realized that the environment was in danger, that there was a loss of biodiversity, that beautiful places were ending up burning due to climate change, I became alert and wanted to try to collaborate so that this does not happen.

Q: But was there a turning point that led you to environmental activism?

A: Yes, there was a moment when I decided to start acting, and that moment had to do with a problem. I have tendonitis, I’m a drummer, and after a tour my arms started to hurt a lot, I thought I had to play less. And since I can’t stop in my life, I’m a machine for doing things, I told myself that I was going to put all my energy into the issue of climate change. Al Gore invited me to go meet him in Nashville, and that blew my mind. I understood the problem well, I told myself that I had to do something. There I created the Revolución 21 foundation and started working. This connects me with the things that I love and people thank you for it. Sometimes people stop me in the supermarket and say: ‘Look, the truth is I don’t like Soda Stereo, but thank you for what you’re doing for my children.’ There are people who understand it very clearly, and yet those who have to make the difficult decisions in governments or companies don’t understand it, they don’t see it that way.

Charly Alberti in Midtown Manhattan, New York. Corrie Aune

Q: You mention words like environment and climate change, which have sometimes seemed so far away. Why do some people still think that this is a problem that will not affect us?

A: Well, but that is a problem for humanity, that we are short-sighted, and we think about today. That is a mistake we make as people and it is what makes the things that are happening happen, that presidents are against climate change. It is not a matter of parties, it is a matter of people not caring to think about tomorrow. And that thinking about tomorrow is already very much today. I thought that I would not see certain things at a planetary level, and I am very worried. What planet are you leaving to the children who have just been born? People do not care about anything. They are selfish.

Q: In your attempt to combine music and activism, together with Zeta Bosio you started “Gracias Totales” in 2020, Soda Stereo’s latest tour and the first in Latin America to be 100% carbon neutral. How do you reverse all the damage caused by an artistic tour on an environmental level?

A: That was a scientific calculation. It was a very serious and complex job, because we didn’t just offset the band’s emissions, we also offset the public’s emissions. We had to work with the ticket offices to tell us where they had sold the tickets, we had to do a lot of predictive calculations. It took months of analysis, until we said: ‘well, we have to plant so many thousands of trees to be able to offset the total carbon footprint’. And we did it. There were two very large plantations in Patagonia. What you do in Cuba, Miami or Argentina will impact the entire planet. So, in that aspect, you can increase a lung of oxygen and biodiversity that is important for the entire planet and you can do it from anywhere.

Q: This environmental action was also heavily criticised. Some said that Cerati would not have liked it. Is that true?

A: When we did the 2007 tour, which was the last tour we did with Gustavo, I had already started working with Parques Nacionales, and I had started to be in contact with a large part of the organizations. Gustavo was very much in favor of that. He told me that he really liked what I was doing with the environmental issue and, in fact, he invited me to his studio one day when he was in the middle of recording Fuerza Natural. He said to me: ‘I’m in line with that, Charly, I want you to come and listen to the album.’ And we stayed together for an entire afternoon, alone in his studio, listening to the album, and he was very excited about everything that was being done, it seemed very good to him. I suppose that if what happened with him hadn’t happened, we would have done a lot of things together on the environmental issue. People say that Gustavo wouldn’t have liked it, but did you live with him? Did you spend 20 years in a rehearsal room with him every day? I spent more time with Gustavo than with my brother. There were just the three of us, we rehearsed alone, there was no one in the rehearsal room until we said, okay, let the assistants come in. We were there for a long time, the three of us. So you’re going to tell me, you who didn’t know him, that Gustavo wouldn’t have liked him?

Q: Was that tour, which had to be halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, the last one? Is it not going to happen again?

A: We don’t know. That tour was very complex. I don’t feel like playing in stadiums anymore, I got bored, there were many years of stadiums, I want a place with more connection with the people. When we got back to work after the pandemic, we had the opportunity to do the show in smaller places. And I liked playing in an arena a lot more than in an open stadium. Starting this year, the 40th anniversary of each album began, so we have the perfect excuses to be able to do something else. And although I am a person who already wants to finish the Soda Stereo era a bit, people don’t allow me to.

Q: To the point that this is an interview about your environmental work and one always ends up talking about Soda. What does it mean to carry the weight of something that, in some sense, has already happened?

A: I am doing my work as an environmentalist thanks to Soda Stereo. That put me in an interesting social position. There are a lot of artists who cannot have that privilege, that people listen to you. I am not a person who looks back, who lives in the past, because I have many things to look forward to, many things to do. For me, the most important thing is what is to come, that is why I want a healthy environment, because I have many things to enjoy. So it is logical that I do not pay much attention to the Soda Stereo issue now. But there is a reality, it is part of who I am, we really touched the hearts of millions of people, much more than I can imagine in my life. I take it with great pride, I am proud of what I did, it cost us a lot to reach a Latin America that listens to rock in Spanish, it was a lot of work. People say: ‘ah, they spent the whole day partying, with girls, drinking champagne in a limousine’. No. We worked like crazy so that things would happen. Soda Stereo was a gift for us and for the people. The most beautiful thing is that people remember you fondly. That you were able to make them live beautiful moments. That’s why in every show we did we always put the best, the priority was always our audience, we cared less about money. If a stage was very expensive, we said, it doesn’t matter, let’s do it. And people returned it with love. That was Soda Stereo.

Q: When you’re gone, how would you prefer we remember Charly Alberti? As the drummer of Soda Stereo? As an environmentalist?

A: Like everything. They will remember me when they hear a Soda song, or when they look at a landscape and think that Charly was talking about that. It would mean remembering me as a person who fought for his ideals, and who was lucky, with a lot of effort, to be able to achieve some things. Things cost a lot, and I work hard to make them happen.