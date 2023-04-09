During the EasterPeruvian television channels broadcast movies and series with religious themes to remember different biblical events. “The Ten Commandments” and “Ben-Hur” they are inevitable tapes for these days of reflection. Both marked an era and were great successes that have endured after so many decades after being released.

This would not have been possible without the iconic participation of Charlton Heston, who gave life to the leading characters Moses and Judah Ben-Hur. What happened to the American actor who continues to captivate with his performances?

The diseases and problems of Charlton Heston

In 1996, Charlton Heston underwent hip replacement surgery. In 1998, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, which went into remission after his radiation treatment. In 2000, the actor publicly announced that he had checked into a Utah clinic for alcoholism.

It was in August 2002 that he publicly announced that he was suffering from Alzheimer’s, a disease that would rapidly deteriorate the health of the interpreter of Moses.

Charlton Heston in 2002. Photo: broadcast

The death of Charlton Heston

In July 2003, Charlton Heston received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from then-United States President George W. Bush. This would be the actor’s last public appearance. Already in March 2005, various US media reported that Heston’s family and friends were shocked by the advancement of Alzheimer’s in the artist, since he sometimes could not get out of his bed.

The legendary performer passed away on the morning of April 5, 2008 at his home in Beverly Hills, California. He was 84 years old. His wife Lydia and his children were at his side at the time of his death. His cause of death was pneumonia. His funeral was held on April 12. The ceremony was attended by 250 people, including celebrities like Christian Bale, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Nancy Reagan.