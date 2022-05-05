Next weekend the team Inter-Miami He returns to soccer activity and seeks to do so with a victory, after having lost in his most recent match against the New England Revolution.
Now, the team commanded by coach Philip Neville wants to find victory when they face the charlotte. Here’s the preview of the game with all the details you need to know.
The game will start next saturday april 7at the point of 2:30 p.m.; the venue will be Bank of America Stadiumhome of Charlotte FC.
On the other hand, you can enjoy the game through the signal of Unimás, TUDN, Twitter (English audio) and WAXN.
Possible lineup of Inter Miami
Nick Marsman (P);
Aime Mabika, Modesto Mendez, Christopher Mcvey, Deandre Yedlin;
Jean Mota, Robert Taylor, Mo Adams, Ariel Lassiter, Robbie Robinson;
Leonard Bell.
Possible Charlotte lineup
Pedro Gallese (P);
Ruan, Rodrigo Schlegel, Roby Jansson, Joao Moutinho;
Júnior Urso, César Araújo, Benji Michel, Facundo Torres, Mauricio Pereyra;
Ercan Ekara.
Once again, the Inter Miami team is expected to impose conditions and return to winning ways against Charlotte, a team that seeks to have an identity on the field of play, which has been denied them in the last two games.
Forecast: Charlotte 1-2 Inter Miami.
