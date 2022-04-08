Over the weekend the team charlotte will be measured before the Atlanta United in week six of Major League Soccer.
This will be a game of opposite poles, on the one hand, Charlotte has only two wins and three losses; For its part, Atlanta, always the favorite for the title of the competition, has 10 points, which can be summed up in three wins, one draw and only one loss.
Here’s the match preview with all the details you need to know.
The game will start next sunday april 10at the point of 12:30 p.m.. The Bank of America Stadium will witness this confrontation. It should be noted that Charlotte comes from losing 2-0 to the Philadelphia Union; while Atlanta surpassed DC United by the slightest difference.
On the other hand, you can follow the game through the sign of ABC, ESPN Y TSN 2. Online coverage will be available on the platform https://www.espn.com.mx/futbol/.
Possible Charlotte lineup
Kristian Kahlina (P);
Jailyn Lindsey, Guzmán Corujo, Anton Walkes, Christian Fuchs, Joseph Mora;
Jordy AlcÍvar, Brandt Bronico, Sergio Ruíz, Benjamin Bender;
Karol Swidersky.
Possible Atlanta United lineup
Brad Guzan (P);
Brooks Lennon, Alan Franco, George Campbell, Andrew Gutman;
Matheus Rossetto, Osvaldo Alonso, Jake Mulraney, Marcelino Moreno, Thiago Almada;
Joseph Martinez.
This will be an uneven match due to the difference in templates and payroll; however, Charlotte will seek to harm the team led by Mexican coach Gonzalo Pineda with sparks from their attackers. However, Atlanta will know how to impose conditions and will achieve another victory in the tournament.
Forecast: Charlotte 0-2 Atlanta United.
