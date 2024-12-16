Charlotte Tilbury She is one of the most famous makeup artists in the world. She has been working with the best-known faces for 30 years, and her makeup line, which she launched in 2013, has become one of the most viral and best-selling, thanks to products that are already part of history such as Magic Cream and the lipstick Pillow Talk. Born in London and raised in Ibiza, Charlotte Tilbury is a regular on fashion catwalks, the best-known publications and the most prestigious red carpets. Her most famous clients are already her friends, and they star in her cosmetics campaigns, like this Christmas one. Kate Moss, Kylie Minogue and Jourdan Dunn are some of the faces of Holidays. Charlotte Tilbury tells us what makeup trend we’ll see the most this holiday season, celebrities’ tricks to look radiant or how to wear the perfect lipstick.

– If you had to choose between lip or eye makeup this Christmas, which would you choose?

This Christmas I am obsessed with eye looks. To achieve impact makeup, I recommend my Hypnotising Pop Shots shadows, which Kylie Minogue and Kate Moss have fallen in love with. They are pigmented eyeshadows inspired by diamonds with multichromatic pearls for a kaleidoscopic effect that plays with the light while you dance. There are nine shades, and they have the power to transform your mood. They enhance the shine of your eyes, with a single pass. I developed each shade to enhance each eye color, so whichever one you choose, it will make your eye color pop. Kylie looks sensational in Cosmic Rocks and Smokey Quartz in my Christmas campaign.

Kylie Minogue and Charlotte Tilbury in the Holidays campaign.



D.R.





– What do you think is the key makeup trend for this Christmas?









It’s all about Y3K makeup right now. It’s about reinventing those iconic looks from the 2000s looking to the future. I love seeing all these futuristic looks on TikTok, people want to look like avatars, like AI! As a makeup artist, it’s very exciting to see that experimentation. I have always used innovative technology in my makeup, bottling light tricks with rigorously tested cutting-edge formulas to work like an AI filter to transform the face, and getting products that are so easy to use that you don’t need to be a makeup artist to create beautiful looks. My Pillow Talk Beautyverse Love Palette is the ultimate trend-favorite palette: it’s Y3K, it’s Coquette Core, it’s AI, it’s Digital Girl, it’s Cosmic Girl, it’s all the pink trends!

– What is your advice to convert day makeup into night makeup in a simple way?

The holidays are my favorite time of year and I have a ton of products that are designed to take you from the office to the club in seconds. Start your transformation with the limited edition Pillow Talk Beautyverse Love Palette. It’s an eyeshadow palette with nine shades inspired by Pillow Talk. During the day, apply the matte shades, then add the shimmer shades Crystal Glow and Party Topper to make your eyes bigger and brighter. To increase the drama, the Exagger-Eyes Volume mascara, which is my secret to getting curled and full lashes for hours. It’s perfect for all the holiday parties, because it can withstand tears, sweat… Kate Moss and I went out dancing after filming the Exagger-eyes campaign and she didn’t move at all, she literally lasted all day and all night! As for the lips, I advise you to start by changing the size and shape of your lips with the Pillow Talk Lip Cheat liner, then apply a long-lasting color with the Pillow Talk Matte Revolution. And when it’s time to go out, add a touch of Pillow Talk Big Lip Plumpgasm, which is a shiny oil that instantly makes your lips look much more voluminous. Finally, finish with the Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray, so that the look remains intact all night.

Kate Moss during the recording of the Holidays campaign for this Christmas.



D.R.





– There are women who do not dare to wear red lips, what advice can you give them?

For as long as I can remember, I’ve always believed that lipstick has magical, transformative power, and there’s something about a classic red lipstick that’s timeless. My mother, Patsy, always used to say, “Red lipstick is instant glamour, just wake up and wear it!” I saw how it gave him happiness. I’ve heard many people say, “Why can’t I find a red that suits me?” and others who avoid reds completely because they find them intimidating and unflattering. Reds can look dull and flat, pigments can seep into fine lines, and matte formulas can be dehydrating. But trust me, anyone can wear red lipstick – the right reds have the power to make your complexion pop, your eyes brighten, and your lips look bigger. To make it easier to find the perfect red lipstick, I created Hollywood Beauty Icon, a collection of five super flattering shades. This collection of reds uses my award-winning Matte Revolution formula for instantly hydrated, cashmere-soft lips. They are the easiest to use, flattering, hydrating and buildable formula so anyone can use it!

– You have worked with many celebrities, what advice do you usually give them?

I have been working for more than 30 years, I have done more than 600 campaigns, more than 180 magazine covers, countless catwalks and red carpets around the world. From the Oscars to the Golden Globes to the Met Gala! I have also created makeup looks for all the celebrities, supermodels and stars, many of whom I am lucky enough to call my friends! From Kate Moss, Salma Hayek, Penélope Cruz, Jourdan Dunn, Kylie Minogue, Sofia Vergara, Sienna Miller… I always tell them that you can’t show off beautiful makeup without a good canvas, so the advice I share with all my friends and famous clients is to always prepare their skin before applying makeup. And for this, nothing like my Magic Cream, with which everyone is delighted. It is an all-in-one product: moisturizer and makeup base. Penelope Cruz and Amal Clooney adore her, even George Clooney steals her from Amal! It has the power to immediately revitalize and transform all skin. But it’s not just Magic Cream, a complete skin care routine is necessary. Another trick: by applying Magic Serum Crystal Elixir under Magic Cream, you will even get more beautiful and shiny skin.

– Can you tell us Kate Moss’s best makeup trick?

Kate is the ultimate beauty icon. We met backstage in the ’90s and have been friends ever since, working together on countless photo shoots, runway shows and campaigns. One of my favorite looks I created for her is the feline smoky eye combined with a perfect nude lip, which has become her trademark. Kate and I have shared many beauty tips and tricks over the years, but she always asks me to share what her perfect lips look like. Their trick is to line outside the natural lip line to make them look thicker and wider. To do this, use my Lip Cheat liner that imitates the natural color of the lips. Then apply my KISSING lipstick in the shade Nude Kate. Before I had my brand and was able to create this lipstick, inspired by her, backstage on the catwalks, I would mix foundations and concealers so that Kate would have the lip color she wanted.