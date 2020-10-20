Charlotte Rampling’s name evokes a large part of world cinematographic history, from English cinema of the 1960s to that of the great directors of the 1970s-1980s, Chéreau, Boisset, Lelouch, Deray, not to mention Oshima and Max, my love, passing, of course, by the works of the Italian masters, Visconti or Liliana Cavani. And Charlotte Rampling is also this twenty-year loyalty to this young American director, Jonathan Nossiter. It is by his side that she appears in majesty in Last Words, a poetic and free work inspired by a text by Santiago Amigorena (1).

The last time we spoke, you had just received a Golden Swann at the Cabourg Film Festival and you were about to shoot in Basic Instinct 2. One thing had marked me: the story of a small Romanian caravan on the set of Nae Caranfil’s film, Asphalt Tango, in 1995…

Charlotte rampling In my American contract for Basic Instinct 2, it was specified the length of the caravan which would be allotted to me… and I remembered this shooting where the production had traversed Romania to find a very small caravan. I had found a photo where I was with a friend, her with her very heavy computer placed on a dreadful little table and I in front of this Gypsy trailer who dreamed while looking at the trees in the forest. I was very happy because I had found my soul of “traveler” in the deep sense of the term. I still feel like visiting the place.

“I wanted to experience something that corresponds to my ‘gypsy nature’: belonging to other cultures. “

You learned French at school in France and Italian on set in Italy, whereas English actresses are often “locked” in being English. This condition did not suit you at all …

Charlotte rampling I have always felt European. I felt a Europe within my reach. I was not at all drawn to India, the British Empire, because it supposedly felt like England. I wanted to experience something that corresponds to my “gypsy nature”: to belong to other cultures and to keep this feeling that suits me to be foreign. I learned languages ​​in immersion, French, from 9 to 12 years old, at school in France, I had no choice. At that age, one can learn three languages ​​without problem, the mind is absolutely available. Italian came on filming because nobody spoke English. It is very difficult to really “be” in a language that is not your mother tongue. It’s like the piano, it takes a lot of practice for hours, days, years to properly interpret a piece.

About Max, my love, from the universe of Oshima to which the “Bunuélien” of Jean-Claude Carrière mingled, you told me you liked “swimming in these strange waters”…

Charlotte rampling Yes, it was Japan with a mixture of languages. The film was in French while Oshima spoke neither French nor really English. Which did not prevent him from bringing his whole Japanese universe which was absolutely fascinating… From the start, he told me that he chose me because I was the best for the role and when I asked him how I should to play, he replied that it was up to me to tell him. He reacted like that. Always. Oshima plus Carrière, they are multitudes of worlds… fascinating. Really strange waters.

About your first film with Jonathan Nossiter, Signs and Wonders (2000), you confided that you “fought” to do so and, in 2010, you toured with him again in Brazil, Rio Sex Comedy …

Charlotte rampling I was looking for an opening to another time in my life. Because I had just left a man, it was very painful and I had already met someone I had fallen very in love with. And I thought I wasn’t going to turn around to take care of him anymore, but he said he didn’t need someone to cook him meals. I laughed very tenderly to myself. It was a declaration of love and the opportunity for me to become someone else. I felt in this situation very stimulating vibrations to start my new life and “take” this role in Jonathan’s film. Because the roles that we choose are based on the deep rhythm of the life that leads and takes you. It is all out of control. Completely and fortunately. When we try to control, we are quickly called to order. I was made to lose control and fall in love and have a baby or whatever… to keep the species going. The commedia dell’arte.

“I discovered a poet who cannot stand constraint and can go dangerously crazy. Jonathan is a real rebel. “

As for Jonathan, I discovered a poet who cannot stand constraint and can go dangerously mad. Jonathan is a real rebel with whom you have to practice non-stop gymnastics. He loves his actors and asks a lot of them. It is so overflowing – but we are two mountains both – that at one point I have to cry out loudly: “Ouch, stop! “ At that point, we understand each other because he is very strong, he knows that I will go through with what I believe in. He is then reassured as a child. The oddity does not scare me but without losing its integrity. I returned with Jonathan Rio Sex Comedy. It was deliciously messy and I was very happy. It was the opening of my second phase of life and the possibility of working with young directors afterwards.

How did it go for Last Words ?

Charlotte rampling When we talked about Last Words for the first time it was a wonderfully written book by Santiago Amigorena. It was four years ago. Jonathan often came to Paris to set up the project and, this time, I was very categorical. In fact, it was very useful for him because I am very instinctive. Initially, he had the idea of ​​the end of the world, of a refugee boy and the character of Shakespeare. He wanted me to play it. It would have been fun, but to me he was an old man. Finally the role is held by Nick Nolte. Little by little, the scenario evolved, but it was not an easy task.

“I am happy in the film because if there are only a few more days to live, we might as well live them in joy. “

The first half of the film is a journey through the desert and I think he took the right path. When I saw the ruins of the temples of Paestum, I told myself that we were facing a gift from God. Nick Nolte was reassured because he is old and… American. He felt surrounded and we told him about our enthusiasm for this project with Jonathan. We created a small community, we the actors, Nick, Stellan, Alba Rohrwacher, and all the extras that lived with us. It was very pleasant, the scenery of these three acropolises was for us. It was magical. And I am happy in the film because if there are only a few more days to live, I might as well live them in joy. The idea of ​​being pregnant is very funny. Jonathan gave me that possibility. It was the idea: “She’s going to be pregnant and then she’s going to have a baby!” “This is the last baby in the world of a … 70 year old woman! Enough to realize that this story is prophetic and poetic!