Very shortly before she receives the Spike of Honor at the Valladolid International Film Week, which begins today, Charlotte Rampling has gone viral on social networks for starring in Massimo Dutti’s new campaign, True Minds, a collection of minimalist-cut garments (the brand’s hallmark) that aim to highlight the attitude of the wearer above the design. “Rampling is an icon that never ceases to inspire us,” explains the brand owned by the Inditex group about a campaign in which the 77-year-old actress appears alongside two well-known faces in the field of fashion; Lila Moss, daughter of Kate Moss, and the Sudanese model Alaato Jazyper, the new great promise of the catwalks.

TRUE MINDS | Personal style is as evident as hard to attain. Charlotte Rampling is wearing pieces from our last Women’s Collection, which is now available in stores and online: https://t.co/WQhvI8Khqr #MassimoDutti #NewinDutti pic.twitter.com/7YtNquvt6T — Massimo Dutti (@massimodutti) October 20, 2023

The truth is that Rampling is one of the few actresses who has been able to overcome the ageist culture that surrounds the field of cinema. She was nominated for the Oscar for the first time in 2016 for the film 45 Years and has several releases in perspective, including the second part of Dune next March. She also knew how to get rid of the image of her sexual icon, which she began with the film that catapulted her to success, ‘The Night Porter’ (1974) and was reinforced, among others, with the mythical images that Helmut Newton made of him during the seventies and eighties. The actress, in fact, became one of the main protagonists of the Venice festival last September: she came to present the honorary Golden Lion to Liliana Cavani, director of ‘The Night Porter’ and chose for the occasion a minimalist but modern black Courrèges dress with geometric details. A few weeks later, she attended the French brand’s fashion show, as well as other shows during Paris fashion week.

In these last three years, Rampling has indeed strengthened its presence in fashion. The British actress, who began her career as a model in the sixties, in the midst of Swinging London, starred in the video for Saint Laurent’s summer 2021 collection and walked for the Ami brand last February.

Inditex, for its part, has been hiring models and personalities of all generations for several years in an attempt to expand its audience and, at the same time, do its bit against the blatant age discrimination that surrounds fashion. Last summer, actress Ángela Molina became the image of Zara, starring in the campaign that Mario Sorrenti created for Thirteen Pieces, a capsule also of neutral and minimalist garments. Two years ago, he hired the 50-year-old model Marie Sophie Wilson to be the face of another of their basic collections. Wilson appeared with natural makeup and white hair. Other models over forty, such as Kristina de Conning, muse of Martin Margiela, have been the face of various campaigns.