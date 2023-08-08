Research has estimated that Charlotte of England’s total assets amount to a whopping 3.6 billion pounds, almost 4.2 billion euros. An astronomical figure, which certainly does not include the princess’s liquidity but rather her share of the possessions of her parents, William of England and Kate Middleton.

These £3.6 billion make Charlotte of England the richest child on planet Earth. And to think that she is only 8 years old and she hasn’t even had to work a single minute of her life to become so rich. Assuming then that she should never become queen (the only possibility is that her older brother George renounces, or that – never – he must die before inheriting the throne), the British tabloids are certain that she will remain at the top to this enviable ranking for a very long time.

The revelation comes from “Electric Ride on Cars”, a British company specializing in electric toy cars which conducted a study on the richest children in the world. And among the children of pop stars and international Scrooge McDuck, little Charlotte took first place. That thanks to her future inheritance he can have over 3 and a half billion pounds (3,594,932,000, to be precise, the equivalent of over 4 billion euros).

Although the final figure has decreased by 12 percent compared to the same research carried out in 2021, the little one still manages to come out first. This is also thanks to the value calculated on the basis of the Kate Effect, which Charlotte of England inherited from her mother and which continues to have a profound effect on the national economy. Everything that little Charlotte of England wears sells out, boosting the profits of many British fashion houses and causing a ripple effect in the rest of the national industry.

George, in second place, is forced to settle for 2.5 billion. And at four years old, Louis isn’t doing badly either: the little one, who during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations had managed to monopolize the media with his whims, ranks in a respectable 13th place, with just over one billion pounds.

While his cousin Archie Moutbatten-Windsor, 3 years old, isolated from the Royal Family in distant California with his parents Harry and Meghan, did not make it into the Top Ten. For him only a 17th place, secured with a bank account , for the moment, of “just” 32 million pounds.

In third place in the same ranking we find Valentina Paloma Pinault, fifteen-year-old daughter of the actress Salma Hayek and the entrepreneur François Henri Pinault, with one and a half billion pounds. She is followed in fourth place by Jacques Grimaldi, 8 years old, son of Albert and Charlene, as well as heir to the Monegasque throne, with 800 million.