In the early afternoon of May 2, 2015, the British royal family announced the arrival of the second daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. William of England and Kate Middleton welcomed a girl who had been born that same morning and with whom they left the hospital a few hours later. Her name would be known two days after her: Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, with her middle name in honor of her great-grandmother, the Queen of England, and the third in honor of her paternal grandmother, the late Diana. from Wales. Today that girl is seven years old and her parents have celebrated it with three photographs.

Some images that the Duchess of Cambridge herself has taken, as usual, who likes to portray her children on special occasions. On Sunday night, hours before the little princess’s birthday, William and Kate made two photographs of the little girl public through their social networks, under the title “Tomorrow, seven!”

In them, Carlota poses smiling —as is natural for her— wearing navy blue pants, a light blue sweater and a white polka-dot shirt, sitting on the grass. The portraits, as reported by the royal family, have been taken this past weekend at Anmer Hall, the Norfolk estate where the dukes and their children spend their vacations and long periods when they are not in London; in fact, they spent part of the confinement there during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the second of the images, the girl appears with the family dog, a Cocker spaniel called Orla and who had not been seen until now. For nine years the family lived with a similar pet, Lupo, who passed away in November 2020. A third photo in the same series, with the princess posing with her hands on her knees, was revealed on the morning of the 2nd. “Thank you for all the loving messages to Princess Charlotte on her birthday,” read the caption.

Kate Middleton is already more than a fan of photography. She immortalized the first moment of her two eldest sons together, or the first day of classes for Jorge, her first-born and third in line to the British throne (after Charles of England and her son, William) . In recognition of her passion, Queen Elizabeth II named her patron of the Royal Society of Photography of the United Kingdom, founded in 1853, last June 2019.

In addition, in early 2020, the Duchess published photos of two Nazi Holocaust survivors, Yvonne Bernstein and Steven Frank, along with their grandchildren. These images could be seen on January 27, 2020, when it was 75 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp and as part of the commemoration events. “They are two of the people most tied to life that I have had the privilege of knowing,” the duchess said then. “They look back on their experiences with sadness but also with gratitude that they were among the lucky few to survive. Their stories will stay with me forever.” A few months later the images were part of a photographic exhibition in collaboration with the Royal Photographic Society.