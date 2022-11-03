Political reporter Charlotte Nijs (34) leaves SBS 6 and Heart of the Netherlands . She will be the new face of the EenToday Opinion panel and succeeds Gijs Rademaker, who leaves for RTL.

Nijs, also known for her participation in Who is the mole? and The smartest person, calls her new job “great.” “For me, it’s the ideal combination of journalism and politics where I can let the voice of society be heard,” she responds. ,,I’m really excited to get started.” She does that in mid-December. Joyce Boverhuis will also remain connected to the panel as a presenter.

,,With Charlotte, the members of the Opinion Panel will have an ambassador of stature”, says chief rector René van Brakel on the site of One today. After her studies at the School of Journalism, Nijs previously worked at Nu.nl and BNNVara. “Charlotte is experienced in journalism, has done her work at the heart of society and knows better than anyone what questions and concerns exist in society.” See also Baltic countries | Estonia and Latvia are leaving the cooperation network led by China

Heart of the Netherlands is going to miss the ‘pioneer’. ,,She was the first visible political reporter for Heart of the Netherlands in The Hague and as a result has partly ensured that there is now a political editorial team that makes a difference in Dutch political journalism,” says editor-in-chief Marc Veeningen.

Nijs’ predecessor at One todayGijs Rademaker, switches to RTL after eighteen years. He was ready for a new challenge, but at the same time he left with ‘pain in the heart’. Partly because he will miss the opinion panel: the 80,000 members are anonymous, but the investigations still felt ‘very intimate’ to him.

Gijs Radmaker. © Samuel van Leeuwen



He said earlier: ‘Many told me everything: a lot of frustration about the functioning of institutions. But also about loneliness, insecurity, sexuality and identity, discrimination and racism. You shared it en masse, with many tens of thousands per survey. And that felt, in a good way, overwhelmingly intimate.’ See also Colombia to investigate army commander for political action

Nijs recently made the news when she became a mother for the first time. With her boyfriend Joost, she welcomed son Cédric last April.

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast with Johnny de Mol this week, Khalid Kasem’s interview with Derk Bolt, the André Hazes documentary and Kamp van Koningsbrugge with famous citizens. Listen below or subscribe via Spotify or iTunes.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: