If her husband is chosen chancellor, which will happen this Sunday according to all the polls, Charlotte He wants to continue working as director of the Arnsberg District Court. «I intend to continue my life as usual, lead to work every morning, … Also because I suppose my husband can spend much less time at home when he becomes a chancellor, ”he says.

At 64, he is after a solid judicial career, although his greatest achievement from his point of view is his family, his Three children (Carola, Constanze and Philippe) and seven grandchildren as a result of a stable marriage of forty -four years. Between Friedrich Merz and she emerged an arrow at a university party in August 1980. “For me it was love at first sight, for him it took a little more time,” he confessed, “we saw each other shortly after, then We become a couple very quickly«.

His wedding took place in June 1981, with Charlotte already pregnant with his first child. «That was not planned, but we were happy. We were clear that we wanted to marry», He looks back,” we look deeply in the eye for a moment and decide. We both wanted it and we have never regretted that decision. ” Charlotte continued studying as she took care of her first child and insists on stressing that her husband participated just like her in that responsibility. »What some write about the image my husband has of women is simply not true. I cannot understand it in any way “, defends the Cristianodemocrato candidate of the accusations of disseminating the female gender,” we have always done everything together, we have organized family and marriage life on equal terms. ” “By the way,” he adds, “even more important than the question of who takes out the garbage, I find mental and emotional support, which has never lacked my husband.”

Charlotte is the oldest of five brothers in a family of lawyers. «Our parents allowed us many things and barely controlled them. After school there was lunch, then tasks and then go out to play. We just had to be back at home in time for dinner. This freedom and the trust of our parents gave us strength for life, “he remembers about his childhood. »My father often complained about the judges at home. In their eyes, they were to blame if I didn’t win their judgment, “he jokes,” I wanted to study in Bonn, but my parents lovingly expelled me from the nest. “

Friedrich Merz, 69, acknowledges that he is very much Children care cannot be deduced from taxes indefinitely, unlike travel expenses. This seems deeply unfair. The candidate of the Cristianodemocrata (CDU) union also recognizes that his wife has been a leader of the Catholic faith of the family and his participation in the Catholic fellowship of Kolpingwerk, a social Catholic organization. “It would have been difficult for me to marry a woman without faith,” said Merz Years ago in an interview with Bonte. And often Charlotte’s social skills have supplied her husband’s trend to interact only with her narrower circle of friends and collaborators. In the summer of 2022, when the Minister of Finance and leader of the Liebera Party (FDP) organized in Sylt a lavish wedding with the journalist, Franca Lehfeldt, a good friend of Charlotte, had to listen during the dance that had been invited only as An “appendix of his wife”, which Merz accepted with a smile.

It’s about A woman with a lot of geniuswho has brought out in public only to defend her husband. In May 2024, during an event at the Federal Congress of the CDU, a journalist from the public television network ZDF tried to force a declaration of Merz about the “Leitkultur” (dominant culture). Merz’s bodyguards prevented the reporter from approaching and Charlotte intervened, visibly angry. He addressed the journalist to answer: saying: “Dominant culture means asking if someone wants to give an answer”, while covering with his hand the journalist’s microphone to prevent his words from recording.

He confesses that he is bothers to be perceived by the general public only as Friedrich Merz’s wife, instead of his career as a judge, and even that “High” that in court they ask her to send greetings to her husband. «My work is a great enrichment for me, it gives me inner independence. The CDU candidate team considers her an asset and believes that she could help her husband improve her popular rates among female voters, but has remained outside the campaign and her appearances have been reduced to the minimum enforceable protocol.