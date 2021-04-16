E.t is not easy to keep a close eye on things about Charlotte Dod. A lot has happened in her life, some that was more than a century ago. So it seems useful to start at the end of your life. There are many sources on this, one of which is the New York Times, which reported on June 28, 1960: “Lottie Dod, tennis champion and all-round athlete, died last night in a nursing home. She was 88 years old. ”A great understatement.

1. Family

How did Lottie Dod become the best female athlete of the late nineteenth century? Because she was lucky enough to be born into a rich family. Charlotte’s father, Joseph Dod, was the son of a wealthy man. He initially relied on cotton imports, invested the profit in other businesses in good time and increased his wealth. In 1863 he married Margaret Aspinall, from then on the two of them tried to meet the expectations placed on them as filthy rich: they showed off. Joseph bought a country estate a few kilometers south of Liverpool, gave it an appropriate name (Edgeworth House) and the appropriate furnishings (Chinese vases, Roman statues, upholstered chairs).