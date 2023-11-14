Gabriel is the son of Charlotte Lazzari and the dancer Kledi, who suffers from meningoencephalitis. Every day there are people who take care of him. And mom thanks them all

A heartfelt thank you from Charlotte Lazzari, Kledi’s wifegoes to everyone who every day they take care of Gabrielthe couple’s son whose doctors diagnosed him with meningoencephalitis. The second child is only 2 years old, but from birth he has had to face a truly demanding treatment process for the whole family. The mother is grateful to those who help the family with Gabriel’s treatments.

Dealing with such a serious pathology that has affected your child is absolutely not easy. For every parent it is one complicated challenge. After the diagnosis, however, we move forward, thanks to the collaboration with many people who do not leave families alone who have to face treatment courses, symptoms and consequences of the disease.

Not only the medical staff, but also the volunteers are alongside the families who find themselves in this difficult situation, as Charlotte Lazzari explained. Kledi Kadiu’s wife will never stop thanking those who take care of Gabriel, the couple’s second child.

Today is World Kindness Day and I choose to celebrate it by thanking those who, with so much patience, enthusiasm, heart and passion, do a wonderful job together every day.

This is what the woman wrote in a post on Instagram, sharing photos of the child undergoing rehabilitation.

Kindness is the most revolutionary gesture that exists; let’s go back to listening without ego and judgment to those who speak to us from the heart, let’s forgive, share, let’s be strong with each other. Let’s congratulate those who deserve it, celebrate the successes of others and above all our own and we will change the vibration of our lives. Let’s promise ourselves that wherever we go we will leave the best of us. We could bring sunshine to someone’s rain without even knowing it. What’s more beautiful?

Charlotte Lazzari, Kledi’s wife and the words of thanks to those who take care of Gabriel, on the occasion of Kindness Day

The post on Instagram moved many people. Many followers and famous people have decided to support the family who has to face all this.

Luckily families are not alone!