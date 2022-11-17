Following a year of ordeal due to her son Gabriel’s illness, Charlotte Lazzari decided to write a touching letter to herself. After being forced to live between hospitals, doctor visits and diagnoses, Kledi’s wife patted herself on the back for bravely facing a long difficult period in her life.

On August 30, 2021, Charlotte Lazzari and Kledi gave birth to a beautiful baby named Gabriel who was born with a malformation. It’s about a meningoencephalitis. Despite this, the couple never lost hope and fought with strength and courage to win the battle of their son.

After fighting for a long time and never giving up hope, the woman decided to write a moving letter to herself. These are the words which can be read on his Instagram profile:

You didn’t think you deserved it, that you were ready, that you could handle it. If only I could see you now, you’d be amazed at the amazing mother you are. You handled every diagnosis, every hospital stay, every extra word with such grace. You’ve experienced the unimaginable and somehow found a reason to be grateful, always. Your world wasn’t collapsing, it was just being restructured. It was hard. Hell if it was. But it was also beautiful. You have found joy in the smallest things. I’m proud of you and how you handled this past year. You’re doing a great job and Gabriel knows it. I love you.

The scope of Charlotte was to give a support to all moms who are experiencing the same situation as you:

I wrote this letter to myself while waiting for my son’s exams, remembering how far we’ve come in a year. Short, written sentences that I didn’t even want to share… but then I thought of the many mothers who need to hear it. You’re doing a great job mom! And even if it seems overwhelming at times and it feels like you’re out of breath, you’re rocking it all. I’m proud of you and you should be too.

Currently, despite the worse passed, little Gabriel is still forced to undergo medical treatments and visits. However, next to him there will always be dad Kledi and mom Charlotte who will give him everything force which it needs.