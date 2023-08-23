With the conclusion of the League Cup 2023 against MX Leaguethe MLS returned to activities last weekend, with some clubs playing their duel 25, while others on 24 and 23. Already next Saturday, August 26, the charlotte fc will be measured to Los Angeles FC of the mexican Carlos candle in it Bank of America Stadium.
The Crown He did not see activity last weekend because his rival was precisely the inter miamiwho played the grand final of the League Cup 2023 against him Nashville SCachieving the championship at the hands of the Argentine Lionel Messi. Therefore, the clash is postponed, while their last game in the local league happened on July 15, when they lost 2-0 against CF Montreal. The Carolinas are twelfths of the Eastern Conference with 26 units.
On the other hand, LAFC will live first his match against him Colorado Rapids this wednesday august 23 at the BMO Stadium. Previously, he reached as far as the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup losing 2-3 to striped. In the local league, the defending champions drew 1-1 in their last duel against Minnesota United. The Black&Gold are seconds of the western conference with 37 points.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
When? Saturday, August 26
Place: Charlotte, North Carolina
Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
Schedule: 5:30 p.m. (Mexico), 7:30 p.m. (ET) and 4:30 p.m. (PT)
Channel: Apple TV
Online streaming: Apple TV MLS Season Pass
More MLS news
The team moved into a new location last week at the McAlpines Center on Monroe Road in East Charlotte, which will serve as their new home for training. will be known as Atrium Health Performance Parkalthough the building is so new that the name and logo of the hospital system have not yet been affixed.
Likewise, the building houses 200 employees and coaches, as well as players from the team of the MLSthe team Crown Leagcy FC development league MLS Next Pro and the youth academy.
Goalie: Kristijan Kahlina
defenses: Andrew Pivett, Adilson Malanda, Harrison Afful, Javlin Lindsey
midfielders: Ashley Westwood, Scott Arfield, Brandt Bronico, Kamil Jozwiak, Benjamin Bender
Forward: Karol Swiderski
substitutes: Brandon Cambridge, Patrick Agyemang, Brech Dejaegere, Kerwin Vargas, Pablo Sisniega, George Marks, Christopher Hegard, Guzmán Corujo, Bill Tuiloma, Jan Sobocinski, Derrick Jones, Justin Meram
After having participated in the CONCACAF Champions Leaguethe Leagues Cup and the US Open Cupthe team can focus almost entirely on the local tournament, where they hope to defend their crown.
“We have pushed to be at the top of the Western Conference. You can’t ask for much more besides being at the top. We are right there. It’s good that we’re playing in the league again. You don’t have to worry about anything else. One game at a timesaid the goalkeeper John McCarthy.
On the other hand, the technical director Steve Cherundolo You know you have a great template: “Within the next two weeks we should be running full steam ahead and have everyone on board”.
The good news is that the Mexican Carlos candle is ready to return after missing the last two duels of the Leagues Cup due to injury.
Goalie: John McCarthy
defenses: Giorgio Chiellini, Aaron Long, Ryan Hollingshead, Sergi Palencia
midfielders: Ilie Sanchez, Kellyn Acosta, Mateusz Bogusz
strikers: Carlos Vela, Denis Bouanga, Mario Gonzalez
substitutes: Mamadou Fall, Jesús Murillo, Timothy Tillman, Nathan Ordaz, Filip Krastev, Erik Dueñas, Christian Torres, Denil Maldonado, Daniel Crisostomo, Maxime Crépeau, Abrham Romero
Charlotte FC 1-1 LAFC
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Charlotte #LAFC #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply