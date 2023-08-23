Two possible dates to play the postponed game between @InterMiamiCF vs @CharlotteFC. If Miami advances to the final of @opencup, Saturday, October 14 (that same day in Charlotte, Mexico vs. Ghana). If Miami does not advance to the final, Wednesday, September 27. #forthecrown pic.twitter.com/navpKEBI8a —Claudio bonus. (@10bonus) August 21, 2023

Likewise, the building houses 200 employees and coaches, as well as players from the team of the MLSthe team Crown Leagcy FC development league MLS Next Pro and the youth academy.

EAT FILL THE FORTRESS 🥳 The Upper Bowl will be open for our upcoming match against LAFC on Aug. 26th! —Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) August 19, 2023

Enjoying our time together at home 🏡 pic.twitter.com/uzMS9fobXa —Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) August 15, 2023

“We have pushed to be at the top of the Western Conference. You can’t ask for much more besides being at the top. We are right there. It’s good that we’re playing in the league again. You don’t have to worry about anything else. One game at a timesaid the goalkeeper John McCarthy.

On the other hand, the technical director Steve Cherundolo You know you have a great template: “Within the next two weeks we should be running full steam ahead and have everyone on board”.

The good news is that the Mexican Carlos candle is ready to return after missing the last two duels of the Leagues Cup due to injury.