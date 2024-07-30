This Wednesday, July 31 at 6:00 p.m. from the Bank of America Stadium, the Cruz Azul Football Club of the Liga MX will face Charlotte FC of Major League Soccer in the corresponding Matchday 2 of the Leagues Cup 2024.
The sky blue team will try to maintain its unbeaten streak this semester and get its first win in the binational tournament. On its own, the North American team will try to do the same and make the most of its home field advantage.
In this way, in the following list we name five predictions that could happen in this commitment.
Despite Charlotte FC is going through a good moment being the sixth place in the Eastern Conference, it does not compare with the good level that the team has shown Martin Anselmiso their good play will prevail on the road.
At home and with his people, football Martin Anselmi will prevail at the home of the Americans and the performance that he has shown since his arrival has been outstanding and although Charlotte has improved compared to last season, there should be no problems in overtaking them.
Both teams have scored goals for four consecutive games, so this match would be no exception and both would be present on the scoreboard.
The home team has an attacking streak, but they will face the Colombian miuralla, as well as a very good defensive line from the sky blue team, so the interventions and saves from the coffee grower will make him stand out in the match.
The star signing for the sky blue team on offense knows what it’s like to play in the United States, and it’s very likely that he will continue to increase his goal-scoring percentage against the team from North Carolina.
