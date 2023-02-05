The daughter of the former Argentine footballer: “I don’t talk to them, when they separated they turned their backs on me”
Charlotte Caniggia, in a series of questions and answers with her followers on Instagramspoke of his now non-existent relationship with his parents: “I have no relationship whatsoever with either of them. When they parted they both turned their backs on me. I don’t talk to either of them. I don’t care anymore, but I had a very bad time and I was very sad about that situation. I’m happy, but sometimes I wish my parents were there, which none of them care about. My only family is my brother Alex and thank God I have him. We are alone, but we are very close and this is truly wonderful“.
February 5, 2023 (change February 5, 2023 | 1:28 pm)
