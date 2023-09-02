Charlize Theron has gone through many bodily changes throughout her career, but there is one looks The one he regrets more than any other: the one with the ultra-fine eyebrows, plucked almost to nothing, which he wore in the 1990s. The finish was the most popular when the South African began her Hollywood career more than three decades ago. So everyone from supermodels like Kate Moss to celebrities like Jennifer Anniston and Jessica Alba wore them. And Theron wanted to be one of them too. Today she sees the images and wishes she hadn’t: “Definitely the thin eyebrows of the 1990s,” she said in an interview with InStyle When asked about her biggest aesthetic regret, “I’m still recovering from it.”

The 48-year-old actress is a strong advocate of natural aging and embraces the changes her body is going through. “My face is changing, and I love that it’s doing it and getting older,” he explained. in a chat with Allure just a few weeks ago. He then admitted that in the face of these changes, many ask him if he has undergone any treatment: “They ask me: ‘What did you do to your face?’ And I say: ‘I’m getting old!’ It doesn’t mean I had bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens.”

The performer of works like Tully either The old guard claim that it still exists a double standard when talking about the age between men and women. “I’ve always had problems with the fact that men age like ‘good wine’ and women don’t,” she confessed in the talk. “I despise that concept and want to fight it, but I also believe that women should be able to age however they see fit. I think we need to be a little more empathetic with how we all go through our journey.” Theron, who has been the face of Dior’s J’Adore perfume since 2004, has had to find a way to accept the fact that the body changes with age: “My experience of having to see my face on a billboard is pretty funny now.”

Theron probably won’t be on board, but ultra-thin brows are making a comeback in recent seasons. That aggressive hair removal typical of the nineties returns as do the makeup, tweezers or printed t-shirts that were triumphant then. Little by little, celebrities of all kinds have been moving away from the thick eyebrows that Cara Delevingne defended so well a decade ago, one of the most notable has been Bella Hadid, who was seen wearing ultra-fine eyebrows this summer.

The brushed eyebrows are back, but renewed. The idea of ​​re-plucking the eyebrows to the point where the hair doesn’t grow back, which has happened to many people, is controversial. For this reason, experts clarify that there are products to avoid redoing the damage. Now in many cases they are played with as part of a makeup that covers or discolors them, to avoid permanent damage.