Charlize Theron, one of the most recognized stars in Hollywood, has a birthday this August 7. At no less than 47 years old, the actress has racked up several hits throughout her career and she has deservedly earned the affection of her fans. Thus, in her various film appearances, she has embodied different types of characters that became part of our memories.

For this reason, in this note we remember four films in which he plays his most heroic roles, which you can see in streaming.

“Hancock”

Perhaps one of her most forgotten tapes, but ultimately it was her first performance as a superhero. “Hancock” introduced us to Charlize Theron as Mary Embrey, a woman who, for fear of losing control over her superpowers, adapts to a familiar and routine life. But when she crosses paths with her ex-husband (Will Smith), a feckless superhero, her abilities start to work against her.

Where to see: Apple TV (rent and purchase)

“Mad Max: Fury Road”

In the year 2015, the world was able to rediscover Charlize Theron as one of those great actresses capable of playing challenging roles. For her role as Furiosa, she shaved her head and acted with only one arm throughout filming, since her character did not have said limb.

“The old guard”

A Theron movie released on streaming could not be missing. In 2020, he starred in an action-packed film in which he plays Andromache of Scythia, a cunning centuries-old warrior with extensive healing abilities.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Although her participation was brief (just a post-credit scene), the Marvel Cinematic Universe gave her the official title of superheroine. In the sequel to “Doctor Strange” she appears as Clea, a witch who in the comics ends up being Stephen’s love interest.