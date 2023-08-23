South African actress Charlize Theron He has come forward to deny that any cosmetic surgery has been performed on his face and has rather talked about how he assumes the passing of the years naturally and calmly. “My face is changing and I love that my face is changing and aging. People think I’ve had a facelift. They say: ‘What was done to his face?’ I’m like, ‘B***, I’m getting old!’ It does not mean that I have done a bad thing plastic surgery. This is just what happens,” he told Allure magazine.

At 48, Theron is an actress who works very hard to get into character and prefers to do her own stunts. after recording The old guard (2020) for Netflix, she had to undergo surgery because she broke her finger during a scene. In this film she once again played an action heroine, just as she did in Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) or Atomic (2017), for which he underwent rigorous physical preparation before shooting.

Now, Theron acknowledges that she is accepting the fact of beginning to age and not allowing herself some licenses as in the past. “What really bothers me is that now I do action movies and if I get injured, It takes me much longer to recover than when I was 20 years old. More than my face, I wish I had my 25-year-old body, which I could throw against a wall and not even get hurt. Now if I don’t work out for three days and go back to the gym, I can’t walk. I can’t even sit in the bathroom.”

That is why he affirms that at this point in his career he would not do the things he did before, such as gaining 14 kilos to play the serial killer Aileen Wuornos in the film. Monster (2003, for which she won the Best Actress Oscar), or 20 kilos when she gave life to a pregnant woman in Tully (2018). “I’m not going to make a movie again and say, ‘Yeah, I gained 50 pounds.’ I will never do it again because you can’t take them off anymore. When I was 27 years old, I made Monster. I lost what he had gained overnight. I skipped three meals and returned to my normal weight. Then at 43 I did it for Tully, and I remember a year after trying to lose all that weight I called my doctor and said, ‘i think i’m dying Why I can not lose weight’. And he told me: ‘You are over 40 years old. Take it easy. Your metabolism is no longer what it used to be.’ Nobody wants to hear that.”

But Charlize Theron questions how, even in Hollywood, the yardstick with which age and aging is measured in men is very different from that used with women. “I’ve always had problems with the fact that men age like ‘good wine’ and women don’t,” says the interpreter. I despise that concept and i want to fight him, but I also believe that women should be able to age however they see fit. I think we need to be a little more empathetic with how we all go through our journey. My experience of having to see my face on an advertising poster is quite funny now, ”explains the actress, who has been the image of the perfume since 2004. J’Adore by Diorwhich has allowed him to see the passing of his years through the big announcements.

Despite everything, Charlize Theron is optimistic about how things are changing in relation to the issue of old age. She is the mother of two daughters (Jackson, whom she adopted in 2012, and August, in 2015), she affirms that she will become a mother has made her more aware of the passage of time and have also made it more responsible. She says that she learns every day about growing older from her daughters: “They don’t have the same concept of age that we do. They see someone, they like what she’s wearing or they think she’s a pretty person… and they don’t care if that person is 20 or 60. I love that. Hopefully they can keep it when they grow up.”