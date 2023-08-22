After finishing recording The old guard, film produced by the Netflix platform, and released in 2020, Charlize Theron had to undergo surgery because in one of the action scenes she broke her finger. The curious thing is that her injury occurred a few weeks after filming began, but the Oscar-winning actress held out until the end of the film, which led to problems with the nerves in her hand, in the carpal tunnel in her wrist, and a very severe impingement. painful in the shoulder.

In The old guard she was once again playing one of those action heroines that, in recent times, Theron has defended so well in films like Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) or Atomic (2017), and for which the actress must undergo harsh physical preparation before and film complicated action scenes afterwards. However, and although it may not seem like it, Charlize Theron is also getting older —she is 48 years old— and the interpreter herself acknowledges that she is making peace with all this little matter of getting old: “What really bothers me is that now I make movies of action, and if I do get injured, it takes me much longer to recover than I did when I was 20 years old. More than my face, I wish I had my 25-year-old body, which I could throw against a wall and not even get hurt. Now if I don’t work out for three days and go back to the gym, I can’t walk. I can’t even sit in the bathroom ”, she explained with a sense of humor in a recent interview in the magazine Allure.

The actress also claims to be at a point in her life and career in which she would not do things she did before. In 2003, she to become the serial killer Aileen Wuornos in the film Monster (for which she won the Oscar for best actress) had to gain 14 kilos. In 2018, she to play a pregnant woman in the movie Tully, gained 20 kilos. Between one and the other, 15 years had passed, and the actress noted: “I will not make a movie again and say: ‘Yes, I gained 20 kilos.’ I will never do it again because you can’t take them off anymore,” Theron confesses in the interview. “When I was 27 years old, I did Monster. I lost what I had gained overnight. I skipped three meals and returned to my normal weight. Then, at 43, I did it for Tully, and I remember a year after trying to lose all that weight I called my doctor and said, ‘I think I’m dying because I can’t lose weight.’ And he told me: ‘You are over 40 years old. Take it easy. Your metabolism is no longer what it used to be.’ Nobody wants to hear that, ”says the actress now.

Charlize Theron poses with her Oscar for her role in the 2003 movie ‘Monster’.

Charlize Theron acknowledges that even today, in the age of body positivity, “these things are still hard”: “I have always found it very funny when, after gaining weight for a movie, I have to attend a red carpet.” The actress says that she then calls her stylist, who always tends to panic: “I call her and say: ‘Hey, I’m making this movie about postpartum depression and I’ve gained like 20 kilos. And she’s like, ‘Oh my gosh! My God! And how am I going to dress you?’ she has given me many blazers above”.

As anywhere, in Hollywood there is also a double standard for men and women, and that is something that the actress seems to be very aware of when it comes to age: “I’ve always had problems with the fact that men men age like ‘a good wine’ and women don’t”, says the interpreter. “I despise that concept and want to fight it, but I also believe that women should be able to age however they see fit. I think we need to be a little more empathetic with how we all go through our journey. My experience of having to see my face on an advertising poster is quite funny now”, explains the actress, who has been the face of Dior’s J’Adore perfume since 2004, and, therefore, has been able to see the passing of her years through the canopies.

The extreme scrutiny that many actresses have faced for their physical changes throughout their careers, and that has affected women like Renée Zellweger or Demi Moore, has also been part of Charlize Theron’s life. She, however, takes it philosophically: “My face is changing and I love that my face is changing and aging,” she says. “People think I’ve made a facelift. They say: ‘What was done to his face?’ I’m like, ‘Bitch, I’m getting old!’ It doesn’t mean I’ve had bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens.”

The interpreter, who is a single mother and has two daughters, Jackson, whom she adopted in 2012, and August, adopted in 2015, affirms that becoming a mother has made her more aware of the passage of time and age, they have also made her more responsible. She says that she learns every day from her daughters, also in this matter of getting older: “They don’t have the same concept of age that we do. They see someone, they like what she’s wearing or they think she’s a pretty person… and they don’t care if that person is 20 or 60. I love that. Hopefully I can keep it when they grow up.”