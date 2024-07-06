He Colombian singer Carlos Alberto Sanchezbetter known as Charlie Zaa, Known for his romantic ballads and bolerospresents its New song “For once”in collaboration with his fellow countryman, the singer, composer and music producer Kevin Roldanavailable on digital music platforms.

“For once” is a Salsa in the best Charlie Zaa style and it is dedicated to heartbreak and frustrationAccording to its composer Aaron Zaa, son of Carlos Alberto Sanchez, “it is a song that shows the frustration that comes with not understanding the actions of those you love.” This song is a preview of his new album that will be released this July, a record production that will transport his fans, through captivating melodies and profound lyrics, to an emotional journey that only he knows how to create.

In a statement, Andrea Ramirez PR Agency highlighted that Charlie Zaa’s soulful voice and his ability to convey emotions with each note “remind us why he is considered a reference in Latin American music.”

With an impeccable track record and an unmatched voice, Charlie Zaa has conquered hearts around the world with his unique style and masterful interpretation of boleros and romance. Now, in this new stage of his career, surprises the public with the song “Por una vez” with Kevin Roldán, with a fresh and renewed approach, maintaining the romantic essence that characterizes him.

It is worth mentioning that Charlie Zaaover the years, has been established as one of the most beloved figures in Latin musicknown for reviving classic boleros and introducing them to new generations. He has received two Latin Grammy nominations: in 2002 for “Best Traditional Tropical Album”, for his masterpiece “De un solo sentir”, and in 2016 for “Best Contemporary Tropical Album” for “Mi mejor regalo”.

