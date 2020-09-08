On the courthouse, Nathalie Perez was dwell to evoke the emotion of these known as to testify. “There may be loads of emotion this morning once more on the Particular Assize Courtroom, with the testimony of the staff of an organization which was proper subsequent to the premises of Charlie hebdo. Particularly a girl who recounted her nose to nose with the Kouachi brothers once they broke into her workplace to ask her the place exactly the doorway to the editorial workplace was “, explains Nathalie Perez, earlier than including that “Miraculously, this girl was not killed, however as we speak she recounts the gunshots, the scent of gunpowder, and her guilt at not having been capable of give the alert.”

Virginie Chapel, the truth is, confided on this day which marked her life : “I noticed Chérif Kouachi in entrance of me who was getting offended, who requested me the place Charlie was. He was leaping, he was getting offended, he regarded like a child who was not completely happy. I assumed we had been going to die. Afterwards, we heard the spaced pictures, it was horrible as a result of we may have counted them, and after that it was calm “ she explains.

