After being at odds for 12 years, Charlie Sheen and Chuck Lorrecreator of ‘Two and a half Men‘ either ‘Two and Half Men‘, in English, they finally made peace. The origin of the fight occurred when the actor was fired by the director due to his disrespectful behavior and bad behavior. At that time, Sheen was the megastar of the series and his character, Charlie Harperwas killed in fiction.

Then, the television figure decided to sue the director and channel WBTV for 100 million dollars. However, both reached an agreement.

Charlie Sheen and Chuck Lorre become friends and announce the release date of their new project

After that altercation, Charlie Sheen apologized to Chuck Lorre, ending a confrontation that lasted 12 years. That led them both to reveal that they have been working together on a new project, called ‘Bookie’.

The fictional comedy will premiere this November 30, 2023 and go through HBO Max. It will be the great return of the controversial actor to television.

Chuck Lorre was the man who catapulted Charlie Sheen to fame. Photo: TV Insider

What is ‘Bookie’, the new comedy in which star Charlie Sheen appears, about?

‘Bookie’ is about the life of a veteran bettor who seeks to find his own path, after learning that sports betting is about to be made illegal. Those games of chance were the only thing he enjoyed doing, since his lifestyle was complicated.

Will Charlie Sheen be the protagonist of ‘Bookie’?

Charlie Sheen will not have the leading role in this new HBO Max comedy. That role will fall to the comedian Sebastian ManiscalcoAmerican actor known for appearing in the films ‘Green Book (2018) and ‘The Irish’ (2019). So far it is unknown what role Sheen will have in the cast.

Charlie Sheen has had special cameos in films like ‘Machete’ and ‘Scary Movie’. Photo: week

What other series will Charlie Sheen appear in?

After making friends with the director Chuck Lorre, The doors for Charlie Sheen opened considerably in acting. He will also be present with an important role in the series ‘Ramble On’a story that tells the lives of established stars who seek to revive their careers.

After his departure from ‘Two and Half Men’, The famous actor has been missing from TV. After being fired from the aforementioned series, he starred in ‘Anger Management’ until 2014. Since that moment, his roles can be counted on the fingers of his hands.

