During last Wednesday, December 15, Charlie puth He tested positive for COVID-19 and communicated it on his official platforms with his followers. The singer of “Attention” shared a few words about how much it has cost him to overcome the disease and warned about the complications of this.

“Hi all. I tested positive for Covid this morning. I don’t feel amazing, but I think the worst is over. I share this update with you, feeling like a complete (…) in the hope that you will be safe and careful this holiday season. I love you and we will talk very soon “, he commented.

Charlie Puth shared the news on his Instagram.

What else did Charlie Puth say on social media?

Despite the fact that Puth will be taking a break until he fully recovers, the artist was already working on his next song “Light Switch” before learning that he had Coronavirus.

The singer made the news of the release for this song public on his Instagram account in early December and shared snippets of the creative process through his TikTok account on September 16. The video went viral and managed to reach 14.2 million likes.

Charlie Puth’s latest musical projects

“Light Switch” has yet to have an official release date. However, it is available to be pre-saved on the streaming platforms Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer. While fans are eager to see the musician live, he has not released any tour news for 2022.

Recall that Puth recently collaborated with Elton John for the album The Lockdown Sessions. This production was released on October 22, and their collaborative track, “After All,” was released as the second single after John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix),” which reached number 11 on the Billboard Hot. . 100.