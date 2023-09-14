Over the last few hours, tragic news has arrived that has shocked the entire world of television. The former star of famous reality shows, Charlie Newling he passed away at the age of 36 due to a dramatic car accident. The fatal episode occurred while the famous person was on holiday. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Serious mourning in the world of entertainment. Without a shadow of a doubt, most people know Charlie Newling from participating in the 2018 edition of The Bachelorette. L’former star of Australian TV was spending a holiday period and, while driving acarthe latter suddenly fell off a cliff.

At the moment we are not yet aware of the precise details dynamics which caused the tragic accident which the police are investigating. In any case, there was nothing that could be done for Charlie Newling. Therefore the former face of television died at the mere age of 36 years old and today he leaves behind his current partner Kristal Taylor, a 13-year-old son and a two-month-old baby. The tragic accident it occurred on September 9, 2023 but the news was only made public a few hours ago.

The Life of Charlie Newling

Charlie Newling became famous in the world of television because of a video which showed him outside the club. However, the former star has encountered some difficulty throughout his life. Thus, the 36-year-old had alcohol addiction problems and also a 13-month sentence for threatening his stepfather in 2013.

Kristal Taylor’s husband was a competitor of the 2018 edition of The Bachelorette. There news of his death shocked the world of entertainment and there were numerous condolence messages written on social media by his fans and colleagues.