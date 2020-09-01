It is known as the “trial of Charlie hebdo”, But the megaprocess that begins this Wednesday in Paris goes much further. The 49 days of trial against 14 accused of complicity with the material perpetrators of the January 2015 attacks, with almost a hundred lawyers, 144 witnesses and 200 persons appointed as civil charges, will undoubtedly open the wounds of the relatives and friends of the 17 fatalities in the first wave of jihadist attacks in France that have since claimed the lives of more than 250 people. A nightmare that began on January 7, 2015 with the attack by brothers Chérif and Said Kouachi on Charlie hebdo in which icons of the satirical magazine such as its director, Charb, or the historical cartoonists Cabu, Tignous or Wolinski died. The horror continued with the murder, a day later, of a police officer on the outskirts of Paris by another extremist, Amedy Coulibaly, who closed his murderous route with another massacre, on January 9, at the Parisian Jewish supermarket Hyper Cacher.

But the trial is also a process that will force France to consider its position, five years after the attacks that changed the country forever, on key issues such as freedom of expression and the right to blasphemy, secularism or anti-Semitism. The answer concerns more than one.

In terms of anti-Semitism, “French society has not awakened after the Hyper Cacher attack, as it did not wake up after the murder of three children in a Jewish school in Toulouse in 2012 or after the murder of Ilan Halimi”, a young Jew kidnapped and tortured in 2006, laments Patrick Klugman, lawyer for 16 victims of the Jewish hypermarket in which four hostages died before Coulibaly was killed. In an interview with a group of correspondents, Klugman speaks of a “French paradox”: France is “the country that has the highest number of anti-Semitic acts and, at the same time, has the most complete arsenal to combat them and an extremely mobilized political class. But the problem is there. France is a very fractured country and anti-Semitism is one of the most visible manifestations of these numerous fractures, because it is also the only meeting point between someone from the extreme left and another from the extreme right, between the very rich and the very poor, between a French of old lineage and someone from the Parisian periphery of foreign origin. It is an extremely expansive virus ”.

Things don’t seem to be going much better when it comes to freedom of expression, either. Would anyone today dare to publish the cartoons of Muhammad that were the trigger for the attack on Charlie hebdo?

“Honestly, I do not know who would do it today, fear has won, because the life that the team of Charlie Nobody wants it ”, confesses Caroline Fourest. The French journalist collaborated with the magazine and is a staunch defender of all freedoms that, she says, has embodied this irreverent publication since its inception. “Charlie hebdo it is the satirical tradition and, therefore, the freedom of critical expression that has allowed us to put the church in its place and thus enable the republic to emerge. This tradition of caricature and satire is the source of all our freedoms, including those enjoyed by minorities or women today, thanks to secularism “, summarizes the also essayist, author of titles such as In Praise of Blasphemy or Offended generation.

On the bench will sit the so-called second knives, 11 accused (another three are under a search and arrest warrant, including Hayat Boumeddiene, Coulibaly’s partner) of having materially or intellectually assisted the first knives, the perpetrators, who died after the attacks.

Fourest agrees with the attorney for Charlie hebdo, Richard Malka, for whom the trial is a process on freedom of expression – “the motive for the crime was the will to prohibit criticizing God, that is, freedom of expression, in short, freedom,” he declared in the magazine Le Point– which should also make those who, with their criticisms of Charlie, they became “intellectual accomplices” of it.

“It is important that we ask ourselves about the responsibility of third knives, those who pointed to Charlie as a possible objective by dint of stigmatizing it, calling it racist, with a very dangerous and flammable intellectual dishonesty ”, says Fourest. Above all because, he warns, there is even on the left an “identity” sector that is shaping the thinking of young people and that “confuses the criticism of ideas, even the criticism of religion, with the criticism of identities, which it prevents the debate on religious fundamentalism. They confuse the right to blasphemy with racism, and they poison our public debate in a context in which there are always murderers who can take refuge in that confusion to feel legitimate and authorized to kill ”as the Kouachi brothers, Coulibaly and their accomplices did now called to respond to justice.

France was the first country in the world to abolish the crime of blasphemy, after the French Revolution in 1789. Two centuries later, only 50% of the French are in favor of the “right to criticize, even in a scandalous way, a belief, a symbol or a religious dogma ”, according to a survey conducted in February. Critics of blasphemy are largely young, the Ifop poll revealed for Charlie hebdo. So far this year, the country has been shaken by the Mila case, a teenager who suffered such threats for saying on her social networks that she “hated” Islam that she had to change schools. In July, hundreds of Internet users demanded the suppression of the satirical Twitter account Dieu officiel (Official God), which has 1.2 million followers, as blasphemous.

“Faced with a secularization of society that continues (in France there are fewer and fewer believers and more agnostics and atheists), we note that certain believers exacerbate their religious identity and are much more intolerant of criticism from others of their cultural practices,” he says. the rapporteur of the Observatory of Laity, Nicolas Cadène. It does not mean that French society is less tolerant today than it was five years ago. “The tolerance index does not seem to go down. But I believe that fear and withdrawal in refuge values, such as religions, are increasing ”, he explains by email.

Have the extremists then won, as was asked Le Point? “Five years later, collectively we have lost lightness, carefree and probably a little freedom,” Klugman acknowledges. But hence the importance of judgment. “These types of processes contribute to improving our collective immunity, which is our ability to respond, through law, to terror. As long as we are able to respond to terrorism with democratic processes, we are still standing and that is very important for our society. It is a democratic exercise, a test of resistance. This judgment means that we are still standing and that they have not won ”.