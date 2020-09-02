F.France will never be like it was before January 7th, 2015, when Islamist terror struck Paris, which forever shattered the certainties of everyday life. 17 people died within three days because they were cartoonists or journalists, police officers or Jews, murdered by three men who were followers of the radical Islamism.

Five years later, on Wednesday, 14 defendants will have to answer to the Paris jury for aiding and abetting or membership in a terrorist group. The verdict is due on November 10th.

Because the process is considered “historic”, it is recorded on video and archived – something that has only happened a few times in French history.

But in the French media there is talk of a “trial of the knives of the second row”, of one of the henchmen who is blown up to a historic event, but will not be able to bring reparations for the victims and relatives of the murdered.

Because the three main perpetrators, the terrorists, are dead, shot by special forces on the run or during the hostage-taking. Only the henchmen who got cars, weapons and ammunition have to answer.

Your profile? Born in the 80s and in Parisian suburbs grew up. So pale petty criminals as you often see them in the Parisian courtrooms.

“We should react honestly, coolly and soberly to terrorism” In the past three years there have been 16 terrorist attacks in France and seven in Germany. In the meantime, terror has become something like normal, says foreign policy editor Klaus Geiger. And explains how to react after a terrorist attack. Source: WORLD / Dominic Basselli

Will it be possible to prove their radicalization and ideological proximity to the terrorists? Will they be judged more severely on behalf of the absent perpetrators who can no longer pay for their actions?

Many questions arise in advance of the process. Also whether there is an imbalance between the importance attached to the victims of the attacks: On the one hand, the journalists and cartoonists killed by “Charlie Hebdo”, on the other hand, the people who were murdered or taken hostage in the attack on the Jewish supermarket “Hyper Cacher”.

So far, only one thing is certain: it will be a superlative process. 49 trial days are scheduled, the trial material comprises 171 volumes. 200 plaintiffs, almost 100 lawyers and 90 journalists will be on site, some of whom will only be able to watch the proceedings on screens in the adjoining rooms due to the corona distance rules.

After the trials of the Nazi criminals Maurice Papon, Klaus Barbie and the Chilean general Augusto Pinochet, it is the twelfth trial in French judicial history to be filmed for the archives.

However, the assassins of “Charlie Hebdo”, the brothers Cherif and Saīd Kouachi, managed to cover their tracks. The 14 accused, who will answer in court from Wednesday, all have to explain their closeness to Amedy Coulibaly, the kosher supermarket assassin “Hyper Cacher”who murdered six people.

Patrick Klugman, one of the lawyers for the hostages of the “Hyper Cacher”, believes that the view that this is just a proxy trial of the “second knife” is wrong.

“Collective Loss of Carefree”

“We are undoubtedly facing a historic process because we will judge events that will turn things around for Paris, France and ultimately for the whole world, because we have collectively lost our lightness, our carelessness and probably some freedom,” says Klugman in conversation with WELT.

The trial is also evidence that the terrorists have not won, “because we respond to terror with a right and justice. That is proof of our resilience and the strength of our democracy ”.

Many of Klugman’s clients, however, feel they are “double victims”: “They were victims of the hostage-taking, but are now also victims of oblivion”, because one has now got used to “murdered Jews” and the attack on them freedom of speech Klugman regrets that the attack on the editorial staff of “Charlie Hebdo” left deeper marks on the collective memory.

“France’s Jews feel abandoned,” said Klugman. “When Jews are attacked or murdered, that is an alarm signal that means more. I very much regret that society did not want to understand these signs. “

There were also gloomy omens for “Charlie Hebdo”. The death threats against the cartoonists began in 2006. But despite one thing Arson attack The editorial staff did not take the threat to freedom of expression posed by radical Islamists very seriously.

For almost a decade, niche discussions about mediocre Mohamed cartoons took place in Danish newspapers and it was not until the bloody attack in January 2015 that many eyes were opened that it was a question of targeted attacks on freedom of the press and freedom of expression – and a war against democratic systems.

“I’d rather die standing than live on my knees”

A few days before the trial opened, French President Emmanuel Macron called the right to blasphemy, which does not exist in all countries, a “national treasure that means a lot to us”.

In Rue Nicolas Appert, not far from the Paris Bastille, a graffito on the wall of the former editorial office reminds us of the eleven people who were murdered in the rooms of “Charlie Hebdo”. Underneath is a quote from editor-in-chief Charb, who argues that the right to blasphemy is first against Catholic, then against Islamist Fundamentalists defended: “I would rather die standing than live on my knees.”

“The attack was an electric shock,” says the feminist journalist Caroline Fourest, who worked for “Charlie Hebdo” until 2009. But in their eyes society has failed bitterly.

Fourest calls for a “broad social debate about the complicity that made the drama possible”: the complicity of the radical preachers, but also that of part of the French left and the Anglo-American press, the Criticism of Islam not allow. For fear of promoting Islamophobia.

“We did not offer sufficient intellectual resistance to this ideology,” complains Fourest in an interview with WELT. She calls for a “process of the knives of the third row, the ideologues who sow hatred”.

Not only the three main culprits were deprived of their responsibility on Wednesday. Three of the 14 defendants will also be absent. You are on the run or maybe also dead.

The secret services suspect that two of them died in bomb attacks on the strongholds of the terrorist organization IS (Islamic State). Hayat Boumedienne, the partner of the assassin from the “Hyper Cacher” – and France’s most prominent jihadist – could hide under a false identity.

She is due to be in Syrian in October 2019 Refugee camp Al-Hol, from which she allegedly fled according to a testimony.

The Paris attacks of January 2015 mark a turning point. They marked the start of a long series of Islamist terrorist attacks in which 317 people were murdered and countless injured in France over the past five years and eight months.

The French were able to dismiss the attacks on the Jewish school in Toulouse and the murder of three soldiers in 2012 as an exception. But then the brutality knew no bounds: just a few weeks after the attacks on “Charlie Hebdo” and the “Hyper Cacher”, a woman was murdered and a company boss was beheaded by an employee.

The attacks against the concert hall followed in November of the same year Bataclan, the Parisian Bistrots and the Stade de France.

In 2016, a couple of police officers had their throats slit in front of their young son in their own four walls. A little later, the attack on the beach promenade of Nice, in which 86 people died.

In 2017, a police officer in Paris and two young women in Marseille were murdered. In 2018, three people died while being held hostage in a supermarket in Trèbes in the south of France. One man was murdered in a knife attack, five at the Christmas market in Strasbourg.

The last attack took place on October 3 last year when four people were killed by one of their colleagues in the Paris police prefecture.