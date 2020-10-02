Charlie hebdo is 50 years old, and today it is Riss who embodies him. Riss is a cartoonist and publisher of the satirical weekly. He already held this position, tied with Charb, before the bloody attack of January 7, 2015, which claimed the lives of twelve people and is currently on trial in Paris. It is also Riss, this week, who signs the drawing of one of Charlie Hebdo: a small ax is embedded in a huge pink cake, on which it is written “1970-2020, Charlie turns 50 ”, while in the background, a hooded terrorist says in a grin: “I came to cut the cake …” In this issue, the journal republishes old drawings, with their captions and the context in which they were published.

Charlie’s story begins fifty years ago with an act of censorship. Riss

Last week, a text calling for the defense of freedom of expression was published by a hundred titles, including Humanity. The newspaper feels less alone today than five years ago, more understood, argued Riss, this Thursday, October 1, on France Inter. He also underlined in Release than ” the story of Charlie begins fifty years ago with an act of censorship. Since then, censorship has changed in France. It is no longer a state ”. Impossible that Charlie is ” consensual “, because it scratches, precisely, where society is hurt, he said on France Inter: “Death freezes people, sex, it also cools children, some think that we should not make drawings, each reader would like us to respect his own red lines. ”