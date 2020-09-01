The French weekly Charlie Hebdo republished the cartoons of Muhammad that made him the target of a jihadist attack, ensuring that he will “never” surrender on the eve of the start of the trial for the 2015 attack.

“The hatred that hit us is still there and, since 2015, it has had time to transform, to change its appearance to go unnoticed and quietly continue its relentless crusade,” said Riss, the director of the satirical publication, in an issue whose cover take up the cartoons, accessible Tuesday online and Wednesday at newsstands. Faced with this hatred and the fear it generates, “we will never give up, we will never give up,” he added.

Those twelve cartoons of Muhammad were initially published by the Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten on September 30, 2005. and later taken up by Charlie Hebdo in 2006. They show the prophet with a bomb on his head instead of a turban or armed with a knife flanked by two black-veiled women.

Besides the Danish cartoons, the cover of the new issue of Charlie Hebdo, with the title ‘And all only for this’, also reproduces a cartoon of the prophet of Cabu, a magazine cartoonist murdered in the attack on January 7, 2015.

“We have been asked several times since January 2015 to produce other Muhammad cartoons. We always refuse, not because it is prohibited, the law authorizes it, but because a good reason was needed to do so, a reason that makes sense and that contributes something to the debate, “explained the newspaper’s writing in an article in the same issue.

The trial, this week



“Reproducing these cartoons, in this opening week of the trial of the January 2015 attacks, seemed essential to us”said the Charlie Hebdo team, which considers these drawings to be “evidence” for their readers and for citizens as a whole.

The trial of the jihadist attack on Charlie Hebdo, which left 12 dead and which was followed a few days later by attacks on a police officer and a Jewish food store, will begin on Wednesday in Paris and will last until November 10 to try fourteen defendants.

Charlie Hebdo’s decision to republish these drawings, just at the opening of this landmark trial, elicited numerous reactions. After its initial publication in Denmark, the cartoons sparked violent demonstrations in several Muslim countries and its appearance in the French magazine was highly criticized.

The representation of the prophets is strictly prohibited by Sunni Islam and ridiculing or insulting the Prophet Muhammad can be sentenced to death.

On Tuesday, the president of the French Council of Muslim Worship (CFCM), Mohammed Moussaoui, asked to “ignore” these cartoons and think about the victims of terrorism. “Nothing can justify violence”Moussaoui said, asking to focus on the process.

“We have learned to ignore the cartoons and we ask to maintain this attitude in all circumstances,” he told AFP.

Several members of the Charlie Hebdo staff were killed in the attack, including cartoonists Cabu, Charb, Honoré, Tignous and Wolinski, sparking an unprecedented movement of support for the satirical newspaper, in France and abroad.

The latest cartoon of Muhammad published by the newspaper appeared on the cover of the first issue after the attack. It showed a grief-stricken Muhammad holding a sign with the message “I am Charlie” under the phrase “All is forgiven.”