They are, again, all. On the eve of the start of the trial for the extremist attacks that hit its newsroom five years ago, Charlie hebdo has republished the Muhammad cartoons that made the French satirical magazine a fatal target of Islamists on January 7, 2015. “All that [en referencia a los atentados], for this “, headlines on its cover, which reproduces the sadly famous cartoons that Charlie published in 2006 in solidarity with the Danish daily Jyllands-Posten, threatened by being the first to print the drawings of the Muslim prophet.

“We will never give in. We will never resign ”, the current director of Charlie hebdo, Riss, who was seriously injured in the attack on the newsroom perpetrated by the brothers Chérif and Said Kouachi, on January 7, 2015. Icons of the satirical magazine such as its director, Charb, or the historical cartoonists Cabu, were killed in the attack. Tignous or Wolinski. In total, 12 people died in that first attack, eight of them members or collaborators of Charlie Hebdo. A day later, an accomplice of the Kouachi, Amedy Coulibaly, assassinated a police officer on the outskirts of Paris to end up assaulting, on January 9, the capital’s Jewish supermarket Hyper Cacher, where he killed four other people before being killed.

In addition to the 12 initial drawings from the Danish newspaper, Charlie hebdo reproduces in its number that it advances on its website but that arrives on the newsstands this Wednesday – coinciding with the beginning of the process – the cover of the original number of February 8, 2006 that one of the victims of the Kouachi, Cabu, made and that it shows Muhammad covering his hands in horror and saying, “It’s hard to be loved by idiots.”

In its next issue after the attacks, on January 14, 2015, under the headline “Everything is forgiven.” Charlie hebdo He published again on its cover a drawing of Muhammad, this time crying and carrying the banner “Je suis Charlie” (I am Charlie), the motto of solidarity that traveled the planet after the massacre in the magazine.

“Since January 2015, we have been repeatedly asked to publish other cartoons of Muhammad. We have always refused, not because it is forbidden, because the law allows it, but because a good reason was needed for it, a reason that makes sense and that contributes something to the debate “, explains the writing of Charlie the decision made now.

“Reproducing these cartoons this week after the opening of the trial of the January 2015 attacks seemed essential,” adds the publication in the “special issue” dedicated to the three days of attacks that opened a tragic 2015 that would end another wave of terrorist attacks in Paris on November 13 that left 130 more dead. The cartoons, explains Charlie hebdo, are “proofs” of what happened and it was necessary to recover them because “since 2006, 14 years have passed and the young French people who have been born since then will be the witnesses of a process that they will not understand, since these drawings had never been published again . For this reason, it is a duty of information to republish these documents that have both historical and criminal value ”.

The president of the French Council of Muslim Worship (CFCM), Mohammed Moussaoui, called on Tuesday to “ignore” the cartoons of the prophet – Islam prohibits his representation, in some Muslim countries, ridiculing or insulting him is even punishable by the death penalty. and to think of the victims of terrorism instead. “The freedom to make cartoons and the freedom to dislike them are guaranteed and nothing justifies violence,” Moussaoui tweeted. “We have learned to ignore them and we call to maintain this attitude in all circumstances,” he added in statements to Agence France Presse.

As the magazine has advanced on its social networks, the new number also includes a new survey on freedom of expression. The trial that begins this Wednesday in Paris and will last until November is considered, in large part, a process in which the state of freedom of expression and the right to blasphemy protected in France by law will be analyzed, but which with the jihadist attack on Charlie suffered a blow from which the country has not yet recovered.