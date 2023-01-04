AG Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 6:05 p.m.



The Government of Iran has branded this Wednesday as “insulting” the decision of the French satirical magazine ‘Charlie Hebdo’ to open a caricature competition of the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. “The insulting and indecent act of a French publication on caricatures of religious and political authority will not go without an effective and decisive response,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hosein Amirabdolahian said in a message on his Twitter account. .

“We will not allow the French government to cross the line. They have taken the wrong path, definitely,” she said, while recalling that the Iranian authorities had previously included ‘Charlie Hebdo’ on their sanctions list.

The satirical magazine announced on December 8 an “international competition to produce caricatures of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” whom it described as “a symbol of backward thinking, narrow-mindedness, and the intolerance of religious power.”

In this sense, he asked cartoonists to “support Iranians who are fighting for freedom by ridiculing their religious leader from another era and sending him into historical oblivion.” “Ayatollah (Ruhollah) Khomeini’s political ambition to create an Islamic Republic has come to an end, demonstrating the absurdity of trying to run a modern society with religious precepts,” he said. For this reason, ‘Charlie Hebdo’ pointed out that “the freedom to which all human beings aspire is incompatible with the archaic nature of religious thought and the submission to all supposedly spiritual authority, of which Khamenei is the most deplorable example”.

‘Charlie Hebdo’ has announced this Wednesday a selection of winning cartoons and has highlighted on its account on the social network Twitter that in recent weeks it has received “more than 300 drawings and thousands of threats”.

🔴 #MullahsGetOut | On December 8, we launch a cartoon contest for the Supreme Guide of the Islamic Republic of Iran. A mois plus tarde et après plus de 300 dessins reçus (ainsi que des milliers de menaces), voici notre selection de gagnants! https://t.co/oZ9T3Ri0v9 Charlie Hebdo (@Charlie_Hebdo_) January 4, 2023

The magazine came to the international arena after the publication in 2006 of some cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad, which had originally appeared in the Danish newspaper ‘Jyllands-Posten’. In 2015, its headquarters was the target of an attack that resulted in twelve deaths.

For this reason, the magazine has published an editorial in which it has explained that the contest “is also a way of remembering that the reasons why cartoonists and editors of ‘Charlie Hebdo’ were murdered years ago are still current, unfortunately.” “Those who refuse to submit to the dictates of religions risk paying with their lives,” he lamented.

“The caricatures of the supreme guide that we have received are the continuation of what the murdered ‘Charlie Hebdo’ cartoonists always denounced,” he argued, while emphasizing that “religious intolerance has not said its last word.”

“The designs that we have received come from the four corners of the world, which demonstrates, to those who still doubt it, the universal dimension of caricature and respect for freedom in the face of religious arbitrariness,” said the magazine, which has added that, since there is no prize for this contest, positions have not been awarded to the winners.

In this way, he has pointed out that adopting that decision would have “undervalued the rest of the drawings” and has wondered “what reward would be equal to the value of saying ‘no’ to religious tyrants”. “There is something that no one can buy or give away, for the good reason that it is priceless: freedom, simply,” he stressed.