French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in the May 3 issue, he published a cartoon about the upcoming coronation of the new King of Great Britain, Charles III.

“This staging of his person, if it seems funny at first glance, is in tune with the times. The ultra-individualism of our time puts the first person you meet on a pedestal. In this society, everyone takes himself for a little Charles III, convinced that he is the center of the world, ”the editorial said in a statement.

The cover of Charlie Hebdo features a cartoon with a large caption “Even Mama’s Coming!”, which, according to the image, is said by the sons of Charles III – Duke of Sussex Harry and Prince of Wales William.

The coronation of Charles III will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. The event coincides with the birthday of the grandson of the ruler Archie, the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Along with the monarch, his wife Camilla Parker-Bowles will also be crowned. So ordered the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

The ceremony of transferring the throne to Charles III has already taken place on September 10 at St. James’s Palace in central London. The son of Elizabeth II became the oldest monarch to ascend the throne: in 2022 he turned 73 years old.

One of the most pressing issues remains the presence at the ceremony of the Dukes of Sussex – the youngest son of King Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. According to a Deltapoll survey, the British consider the duchess an unwanted guest at the ceremony due to a number of conflicts between the couple and Buckingham Palace.

In April, it turned out that the youngest heir to Charles III would arrive at the ceremony alone, without his wife and children. Before agreeing, Harry came to have a heart to heart talk with his father. It was reported that there is a “willingness and desire to make peace” on both sides. At the same time, the prince will be able to attend the coronation only as an ordinary guest – Harry was deprived of his official role after the publication of scandalous memoirs.

Meanwhile, his brother Prince William and his wife will take pride of place on the balcony next to the king.