“Charlie Hebdo is neither right nor right. He is free to publish what he wants. We are free to contribute our reflection. As far as I’m concerned, it’s reheated. I ask Muslims in France to totally ignore these cartoons“, reacts, Tuesday September 1 on franceinfo, the general delegate of the French Council of Muslim worship (CFCM), Abdallah Zekri.

“The right to blaspheme exists in France. We must respect it and we also have the right to give our point of view. It is a communication operation to earn money on the backs of the victims. I leave Riss, the director of the publication, to face his conscience “, he believes.

“I have a thought for the victims of terrorism and their families. I hope the trial will answer their questions. I condemn terrorism and we continue to condemn it“, concludes the head of CFCM.