Charlie Gnocchi was undoubtedly one of the undisputed protagonists of this edition of Big Brother VIP. Over the last few hours, the name of the former Vippone has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? The ex gieffino let himself go to a confession on theIsland of the Famous which has not gone unnoticed. Here’s what she revealed.

Charlie Gnocchi would be ready to participate in the new edition of theIsland of the Famous. He himself revealed the gossip during an interview with ‘SuperGuidaTv’. Here former competitor of the Big Brother VIP he did not hide his desire to land in Honduras.

These were his words about it:

I chose to participate in Big Brother Vip because I like new experiences, I like challenges. I consider it a job, an opportunity. I put myself to the test, because it’s my first experience in a reality show. I found it interesting. I would certainly do it again, I have certainly gained a lot from this experience, I have an audience that knows me, I believe that experiences are all useful.

And, continuing, the former Vippone added:

Mine is an experimenter job, it’s a fantastic car, I can only speak well of the GF. I’m not the ideal competitor for my age, I just have to say that lately the episodes are monothematic about love. I was struck by the organization, the great perfect spot behind this type of TV programme. It struck me how some people already knew what it was like to live in a reality show. Competitors who were perfect players and then there were the inexperienced competitors who didn’t really know the rules of the game, because in any case it is a very human game, made up of relationships and also of strategies. I entered with a free spirit, I didn’t know all the dynamics of the strategies and also the media strength of the Big Brother.

In the end Charlie Gnocchi He concluded his speech with these words: