The granddaughter of the famous English actor Charlie Chaplin – actress Oona Chaplin – said she was tired of the image of “bad Russians” in Western cinema. She spoke about this on December 26 in an interview. The Independent.

This was discussed when discussing her role in the new British-American film “Treason”, which presents images of “bad” Russians and “good” British.

“I’m so tired of the Russians being the bad guys. I can’t even describe. Maybe someone will finally come up with a better stereotype to work with,” Chaplin said.

At the same time, she stressed that the idea of ​​”bad Russians” has become more relevant due to the events in Ukraine.

Oona Chaplin has appeared in more than 40 films and TV series. Among them: “Game of Thrones”, “Sherlock” and “Avatar”.

On December 20, Vladimir Pozdrovkin, First Deputy Executive Director of the Foundation for Support and Protection of the Rights of Compatriots Living Abroad, said that Russians living abroad have filed about 11,000 complaints of harassment abroad this year. He attributed this to the unprecedented level of Russophobia being carried out by the collective West.

On October 24, it was reported that a participant in the Finnish show “Voice” (Voice of Finland) who moved to Finland from Russia was suspended from participating in the vocal competition, as she is the owner of dual citizenship and has a Russian passport.