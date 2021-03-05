Charlie Chaplin returns to the cinema

A French company is using modern technology to improve the quality of images in some of Charlie Chaplin’s most famous silent comedies, with the aim of showing them in cinemas all over the world.

This comes a hundred years after “The Kid”, his first feature film, directed and starred in Charlie Chaplin.

The French film company (MK2) and the global distribution company (Peace of Magic) said in a statement that they had cooperated to mark the centenary.

The restoration works carried out by the company, based in the French capital, Paris, include improving the quality of the image using 2K and 4K technology in the classic works (The Golden Rush) “Gold Rush” and (City Lights) “City Lights” and (The Circus) “The Circus” and (Modern Times) “Modern Times”.

MK2 will launch a 4K image quality improvement process for “The Child” in France in the fall, while Piece of Magic will work with its network of distributors to show the film and others in about 50 regions, in addition to cooperating with distribution partners. Movies (MK2).

“In 1921, the child movie confirmed Chaplin’s stardom and superhuman skills in the art of cinema,” Nathaniel Kremitz, CEO of MK2, said in a statement.

“We should, in partnership with Peace of Magic, return Chaplin to cinemas around the world this year, continue preserving his legacy and celebrate his modernity and feelings that are still alive today,” he added.

The two companies said there will be new posters and ads with clips of films “designed to be appropriately designed for today’s audiences” in celebration of the centenary.