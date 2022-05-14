Charli XCX will sing at a metaverse concert on June 17, hosted by Roblox. The exhibition will be the grand finale of a five-week virtual event that will include mini games and other digital challenges. Players will be able to create pop star avatars that they can send to the Superstar Galaxy, where there will be a ranking that will decide those who can join Charli on stage for her performance and dance with her. The project is carried out in partnership with Samsung, because the artist has recently become an ambassador of the Galaxy Team. Players will navigate the metaverse using a virtual version of the Galaxy Z Flip 3.