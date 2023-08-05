CHARLESTON, South Carolina — In the port of Charleston stands the site of a former shipping dock where, in the 18th and early 19th centuries, ships carrying tens of thousands of enslaved Africans deposited their human cargo, a population that , through inconceivable adversity and creative perseverance, would utterly transform what “America” meant and means.

On this site now stands the new and long overdue International African American Museum.

The museum is very much what this place is about: the original forced infusion of black cultural energy into America and the consequences of that today.

The museum is a long horizontal block of sand-beige brick raised on solid stilts, evoking the image of a ship in dry dock. But it also suggests a kind of Afro-futuristic spaceship, ready to take off.

Below and around it is a public park called the African Ancestors Memorial Garden, intended as a tribute to the victims of the tortuous crossing of the Atlantic Ocean known as the Middle Passage. The life-size silhouettes of bodies piled up, as if in the hold of a ship, appear to be carved into the garden paving. Surrounding this are signs of new life in the form of landscape designer Walter J. Hood’s planting of lush vegetation: native African palms and native South Carolina sweet grass.

Thus, even from the outside, this museum announces itself as dedicated to more than just slavery. It is a monument to survival and continuity.

As you enter, video screens project images of Afro-Atlantic cultures past and present: the Grand Mosque at Djenné in Mali; the “door of no return” in Ghana, and contemporary street festivals in Bahia, Port-au-Prince, and New York. In a gallery titled “African Roots,” items facing each other connect African art forms and spiritual practices with related ones in Latin America: Candomblé in Brazil and Santeria in Cuba and Puerto Rico.

The brutal and racist realities that fueled the Afro-Atlantic sprawl are never far from sight. In “South Carolina Connections,” Charleston’s catalytic role in the slave trade becomes clear. In a gallery titled “Carolina Gold,” we learn how rice farming came here with enslaved West Africans and flourished thanks to their backbreaking labor.

Evident throughout the museum is an effort to balance negative and positive historical perspectives, to form an identity around the very idea of ​​balance in an unstable nation and world.

