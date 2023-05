In addition to the royal couple, Princes William and George, next in line to the British throne, were present, among other family members, but not Harry. | Photo: EFE/EPA/Neil Hall

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla of the United Kingdom gave this Saturday, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, the expected wave to the crowd that awaited them after the coronation ceremony held at Westminster Abbey, in London.

In addition to the royal couple, Princes William and George, next in line to the British throne, were present, among other family members.

On the other hand, Prince Harry, youngest son of Charles and involved in controversies with the royal family, did not appear, as scheduled, although he attended his father’s coronation earlier.

Another expected and confirmed absence was that of Prince Andrew, the king’s brother. He is accused of sexually abusing a minor through a sex trafficking ring.

British Armed Forces planes and helicopters flew over Buckingham Palace, but the aerial display was shorter than scheduled due to poor weather conditions.