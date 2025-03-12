Little time is missing for us to get out of doubts in the lightweight division of the UFC, whose monarch is the Daguestaní Islam Makhachev. If it was already the category, traditionally, more complicated and competitive in the world, now with the climb of Ilia Topuria is more exciting than ever. On the one hand, the Hispanic-Georgian manager has assured that they will directly obtain the opportunity for the title of the light, but Charles Oliveira’s team is also pressure them to be those who stay with the ‘Title Shot’.

The coach and manager of the Brazilian star ensures, in ABC, that They have the focus on the belt “of the UFC. And they would love it to be in UFC 317. «Charles Oliveira wants to fight at the International Figh Week for the title. He wants to fight twice this year. Fighting on June 28 would have room to fight again at the end of the year, ”says Diego Lima to this newspaper. “The last meeting was ten days ago and they told me that they were looking at things, that they were pending some negotiations, but they wanted something very big for Charles Oliveira, because he is a person who is very big and sells a lot, moves many millions,” says the representative.

«Today, Charles can’t travel alone, they stop him around the world. He can’t walk alone. Thank God, a very strong man has become a lot, and the UFC knows that he is a star and wants to treat her well to continue shining and bring economic results for the company. They told us that they still could not tell us anything, that we were going to make a new meeting in London and surely good things will come out. We have always had good negotiations, ”says Diego Lima in an interview with this newspaper.

The truth is that Topuria has won whole as a candidate to face the champion, Islam Makhachev, so Oliveira may have to shuffle other options. Would they accept a new contender fight? “Don’t know. I would have to sit with Charles. Because we could sit down to wait to fight for the belt. But on the other hand, Charles needs to fight. One thing is to train and another fight, you need to always be active and a fight per year is little. Charles is a different champion, he never fought not to lose, he always fought to win and that is a very big difference. His fights are very exciting, he always looks for knockout and is exposed more. He told me that he wants to fight in June, but if we don’t have the BMF or the title I would not know if we would fight … Maybe Justin Gaethje, who has made a great fight and sells a lot or a new fight for Dustin Poirier who sells a lot. Charles must fight with fighters who are already big, who move a lot, is the most important. But our focus is the belt, ”says Diego Lima. We will have to wait to see the final decision of the UFC.