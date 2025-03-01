The world of mixed martial arts (MMA) is to smoke. Although with less and fewer pieces, the largest puzzle that UFC now has is still in force. This is the Next Ilya Topuria fightfight that automatically involves the Islam Makhachev champion and Charles Oliveira. This trio of fighters are a great crossroads for fans, since both Topuria and the Brazilian seek Face the monarch of light weight (155 pounds or 70.3 kilos).

Initially, the play of the American company seemed clear. The Hispanic-Georgian would see the faces again with Alexander Volkanovski In the pen weight (145 pounds or 65.8 kilos), while in the upper category, Charles Oliveira would face Islam Makhachev. However, everything has taken a sudden turn. With the matador having definitively abandoned the 145 pounds, even leaving the vacancy, the gap has opened to make the greatest fight that can be made in the MMA: Ilia Topuria against Islam Makhachev.

In addition, the Russian declared that he wanted to return in the ‘International Fight Week’ (IFW), and with Arman Tsarukyan out of play by Dana White, the Hispanic-Georgian could cover said quota. This is what both the Topuria and UFC qualification are looking for. However, the Russians are not receptive to taking that duel, arguing that the ex -champion of the pen weight must first make a CONTANT FIGHT In the light weight. This is where the name of Charles Oliveira.

Before Makhachev’s refusal, himself Topuria asked the Brazilian To demonstrate that it is legitimate, although this would eliminate from the equation the most plausible rival for the Russian. Given so much unknown, Oliveira posted a message on his social networks: “I am only at a distance call,” mentioning Dana White and Sean Shelby, who are responsible for fixing the most important fighting. This message seems to imply that he is willing to take any clash, although it would not be surprising if he prefers to go directly for the belt without going through the Hispanic-Georgian.









Leaving aside the interests of the athletes, the company is the one that has the last word and which will put the definitive contracts on the table. First of all, there are three paths that can be given. The one who seems most likely is to face Topuria against Oliveira in June, at the IFW, going the winner against Makhachev at the end of the year. Another option, which is the most anticipated, is that the Hispanic-Georgian and the Russian face each other direct way in Junealthough by the champion it does not seem possible. Finally, and unfortunately all the fans on this side of the puddle, it could be given that Topuria does not fight until the end of the year, taking place the dispute in the IFW between Oliveira and Makhachev. Even so, the UFC does not seem willing to make this decision, given the great asset that the matador fighting.