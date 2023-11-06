A new invitation from Buckingham Palace has arrived in the mailbox of Riven Rock Castle, the mansion in Los Angeles where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live with their two children. King Charles III of England celebrates his 75th birthday next Tuesday, November 14 at his official residence of Clarence House, in London. But in that family celebration (and private, there will be another public one) there will only be one of his sons, the Prince of Wales, William. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to postpone their honeymoon in 2019 to attend the monarch’s 70th birthday. But a lot has changed since then and, five years later, they have once again revealed their differences with their family by making the decision not to attend the family celebration. “The gap between them is still too long,” sources close to Charles III claim to the British newspaper The Sun.

This is the second time that Henry of England has publicly rejected the opportunity to spend time with his father. In May he did make an express visit to the United Kingdom (without Meghan) for the coronation of his father. But they didn’t even see each other in private. It was in September when the dukes ignored the offer to meet with the monarch at Balmoral Palace (Scotland) on the first anniversary of the death of his grandmother, Elizabeth II. And that same week Enrique was in London for a charity event. According to multiple British media, it was thought that this latest invitation would forge the beginning of father-son reconciliation after the duke and his wife officially resigned from representing the British crown and finally moved to the United States.

More information

Everything indicates that the differences between the two remain very pronounced. The close source that assures this is, according to Sunday Times, a close friend of the king who has taken the opportunity to declare that his close companion feels “pain” for not moving forward in a possible reconciliation. “When the end of any work day comes, my friend thinks about his family. He will always feel a pang in his heart for a problem that he has not yet been able to solve.” Both parties are in a moment of coldness due to the consequences of Enrique’s biography, and the interviews that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex published in recent years, where they took the opportunity to denounce the harassment they have supposedly received from the Windsors. “But that does not change the king’s love for his son. “She will never stop inviting him to family gatherings, because he is not like that,” continues the source close to the monarch.

The resentment is still latent in the family relationship. Both on one side and on the other. In private conversations with the British media, the king’s friend has had no qualms in pointing out that Charles III continues to feel “disappointment and dismay” over the description that Enrique made of his wife, the queen consort Camilla, in his book of memoirs, titled In the shadow. The duke ruled in those pages that his stepmother was “dangerous” and a “villain.” “There are issues that are not resolved and there will be no short-term rapprochement,” concluded the king’s friend.

At the moment, the dukes do not plan to fly to the United Kingdom soon. His next trip abroad is expected to be to Canada to promote the Invictus Games. The couple was seen last Saturday night at the Show that singer Katy Perry has in Las Vegas.

The 75th birthday of Charles III

The British monarch turns 75 on November 14, however, the celebrations will take place on November 13. His charity, The Prince’s Trustwho was in charge of organizing the event, He announced in a statement that the celebration “will mark a milestone among members of his generation, with an event at the king’s family residence, Highgrove House.”

The then Princes of Wales with their two sons, William and Harry (right), at Highgrove House, in July 1986. Tim Graham (Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images)

In the signature style of the British royal family, the celebrations will feature live music and afternoon tea, plus the opportunity to dance and chat with some of its members. “We wanted to do something special to commemorate His Majesty the King’s 75th birthday. “As part of our charity’s role is to serve its communities, we thought it would be appropriate to invite a select number of people who will also turn 75 this year,” he tells the newspaper. The Telegraph one of the members of the foundation.

The United Kingdom Mint has also joined the commemorations for the king’s birthday. He has made a new commemorative coin with the image of Charles III. The badge will be delivered on the same day to the members of their generation who have been invited to the celebration. The special coin is a fiver, and is made from a recycled silver mix. It pays tribute to Carlos’s passion for the natural world, with his royal number (3 in Roman numerals) and the number 75 framed within a special design, which includes oak leaves, which represent strength, morale, resistance and knowledge, and also an image of the monarch’s favorite flowers, delphiniums, which reflect his love for nature. The coin has been made from a mixture of recovered silver.

The guests have been chosen at random and asked to provide photographic evidence of their age. Rebecca Morgan, Head of Commemorative Coins at the Royal Mint said: “We are delighted to continue this tradition by introducing a special commemorative coin to celebrate the King’s 75th birthday.”