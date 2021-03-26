After his departure from the British royal family, Henry of England and Meghan Markle have decided not to keep quiet about anything. His statements in the interview they gave to Oprah Winfrey, issued at the beginning of March, hit the monarchical institution squarely, opening a gap like few before. The accusations of racism, the complaints and requests never heeded, the fear of the lack of security, the fact that Archie was not going to be a prince, the harassment of the press before which he did not put restrictions, the lack of training for Markle , his discussions with Kate Middleton, the accusations that the heirs are “trapped” by the institution … A series of serious complaints before which the public waited, open-mouthed, for the palace’s response. The reply, issued long hours later, was as succinct and formal as everything that comes from Buckingham usually is: just 61 terse politically correct words. Words of “concern” and that the matter would be treated “privately by the family” were all that was extracted from the text.

However, now it has been known that not all members of the royal family agreed with that cold answer. Prince Charles, heir to the crown and a strong voice in the family, was looking for a much more forceful performance. According to Katie Nicholl, journalist and writer specializing in the British royal house, the eldest son of Elizabeth II wanted to give a “point by point” answer to these very harsh accusations of his son and daughter-in-law.

Carlos’s response would have made sense, because serious denunciations were launched against him, such as that he had not wanted to pick up Enrique’s phone for a long time; Furthermore, the youngest of Diana’s children explained that both his father and his older brother, Guillermo, were “trapped” in a life that he had also lived but had left behind thanks mainly to his wife.

“What I know is that Prince Charles wanted to release a more detailed statement to Oprah’s interview and respond to some of those accusations one by one,” Nicholl explained to the half ET. “But they had an entire afternoon to weigh about it and, in the end, it was decided that a short communiqué would be better, and that answering all points by point could potentially be more damaging and would give them more ammunition to keep firing,” he explained. “I think Prince Charles and his son, Prince William, agreed to correct some of the things the couple had said.” However, the journalist does not mean by this that there are divisions within the royal family, but simply that different opinions were reflected at that time. In fact, for Nicholl after the departure of Harry and Meghan Markle, “the most important members of the royal family, the queen, Carlos and Guillermo, are working together, as a team. There is no discord ”.

One of the issues that hurt Prince Charles the most, always according to Nicholl’s version, was that his son told in the now famous interview that after taking a step back as full members of the British royal family, in March 2020 , he had cut off their financial tap. “Carlos was particularly frustrated” by that issue, explains Nicholl, because “if you talk to sources close to Carlos, that was not the case.” “He continued to provide them with funds for a certain time when they moved, first to Canada and then to the United States,” he says. “So yes, I think at one point there was the feeling that they wanted to talk about more issues than racism,” he explains about the royal family statement.

The tension between Carlos and Enrique was one of the main revelations of the interview, and adds to the one that the children of the heir have maintained for years. A public division and that the heir to the throne does not like at all, which has been overshadowed and with its role diminished by these controversies. Enrique did not hesitate to explain that he had spent a long time without speaking to both of them, although the situation was resolved in a few days, always according to the interested sources and close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It was quickly announced that the three interested parties had resumed contact. “From what I have been told, the talks were not very productive. But they are happy that the dialogue has resumed, “said journalist Gayle King on US television. What will never be known is what that dialogue would have been like if the response from the British royal house had been as explosive as Carlos wanted.