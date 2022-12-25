It is the first long-awaited disagreement as a King for Charles of England who in his Christmas message wanted to remember in particular both those who engage in public service and those who suffer and are unable to pay their bills. Carlo recalled in particular doctors and nurses who have faced the pandemic, the military on a peacekeeping mission and all those who struggle to keep their family members “fed and warm”. In his first Christmas message as monarch and head of the Church, King Charles also recalls “my mother’s faith in the power of eternal light which was an essential part of her faith in God, but also of her faith in people”. And it is a faith that – Carlo continues – “I share with all my heart: it is a belief in the extraordinary ability of every person to touch the lives of others with kindness and compassion and to let a light shine in the world around them”.



