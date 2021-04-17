The British royal family is an open script whose dialogues, emotions or orders are filled in by newspapers and the public imagination. The maximum example of this understood game is the series The Crown, what has exposed encounters, disagreements Y alleged conversations intimate among its members without anyone at Buckingham Palace having bothered to confirm or deny them. When Charles of England went to the King Edward VIII Hospital to visit his father, Prince Philip, on March 20, some British media limited themselves to pointing out that several witnesses had detected in the heir eyes brighter than normal to his exit. Now, after the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, the tabloids have launched into deciphering the content of that brief half-hour meeting between father and son. “The duke wanted at all costs to leave the hospital, but he summoned his son to have a broad, direct and sincere conversation with him. Neither of them knew for sure if this would be their last meeting ”, attributes the Daily express to one of those countless palatial sources that always speak from anonymity. The Daily Mirror it added to the speculation that the prince consort had asked Carlos to prepare himself to be the “voice of confidence” and the close adviser that Elizabeth II would need in the future.

More information

Beyond the fable, public opinion interpreted the declaration of the Prince of Wales, hours after the death of his father, as the symbolic expression that Carlos was now the patriarch of the family. The highest ranking male figure, yes, but in the shadow of a queen who has no intention of relinquishing any of her constitutional duties and obligations. “My father, for the past 70 years, has rendered the most remarkable and devoted service to the Queen, to my family and to his country,” said the heir outside his Gloucestershire residence, hours after he came to comfort her. his mother to Windsor Castle. Elizabeth II seems to have required little comfort. Flags fly at half-staff across the UK, and Buckingham Palace has established an official two-week mourning, but within four days of her husband’s death, the monarch was already welcoming Count William Peel to her quarters for honor him on his farewell as Lord Chamberlain of the Royal Household.

Elizabeth II will turn 95 on April 21, four days after the official funeral of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh. Gone are the speculations that in recent years suggested that he would take advantage of this onomastic to abdicate and make way for his son Carlos. The queen will remain on the throne, they tell each media that consults the sources around her, and will continue to receive the red-skinned briefcase with the affairs of State, will preside over the opening of the new sessions of Parliament and will dispatch each week with the prime minister . International trips or relevant commemorative events, such as the remembrance of those who fell in the two World Wars, are already shared between Charles of England and his son, Prince William.

The title of Duke of Edinburgh, which George VI bestowed on his future son-in-law in 1947, days before the royal wedding, will now go directly to the Prince of Wales, all the media assure, despite Philip’s apparent express wish to cede that honor. to another of his sons, Prince Andrew. Because when Andrés fell from grace, after a more than unfortunate television interview in which he failed to justify his shady relationships with the millionaire American pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, it was his own brother, Carlos, who took charge of the situation and imposed the order that the Duke of York completely withdraw from his public duties.

In the eyes of the British, the queen is still the “president” of that particular conglomerate of interests that is the royal house, which is usually called The Firm (the company). And Carlos would become the CEO or executive director. Elizabeth II is the figure venerated by the majority of the population, the one who has preserved the prestige of the institution in the face of all crises and scandals. The death of Felipe de Edimburgo has been the sign that a new era is about to arrive, and his son has begun to adopt the role that, sooner or later, he will have to assume.