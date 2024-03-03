Rumors about him claim that he may not make it to the end of this year, and that, therefore, William of England would become the new ruler.

Some rumors arriving on social media state that Charles of England he has pancreatic cancer and would only have a short time to live. It seems that his condition is desperate and for this reason, according to rumors, he was given less than six months to live.

Alarmist information about the King of England is circulating rapidly on Facebook and TikTok. However, at the moment, there is no official confirmation from the English Royal Palace on the conditions of Charles III. There is not even any verified mention in the major English newspapers. The news, however, gives us reason to think that this may be plausible information, but it is necessary to examine what lies behind this diffusion.

The message about Charles of England reports the hypothetical and sensational news about the health of the elderly English ruler. The rumors about him claim that he might not make it to the end of this year, and that, therefore, William of England, the prince much loved by his subjects, would become the new sovereign in the event of King Charles' death. However, searching major British newspapers such as 'BBC', 'The Telegraph', 'The Independent', 'Daily Mail' and 'The Sun' did not yield any results. There is no trace of the news.

It appears that these rumors may have been spread deliberately to generate interest and clicks, a tactic known as the “death hoax.” This strategy involves shock announcements regarding the imminent death of famous people. It's no surprise that this is a powerful bait for attracting attention online. Celebrities such as Giovanni Allevi, Fabri Fibra, Britney Spears, Roby Facchinetti and Will Smith have experienced fake news about their deaths, which obviously displeases fans and those directly involved.

In the case of Charles of England, an element of uncertainty is added due to recent events involving the British royals. The suicide of Thomas Kingston, Lady Gabriella's husband, shocked the royal family. There Queen Camilla, meanwhile, seems exhausted, after taking on more representative duties. Furthermore, some fake news is circulating about Kate Middleton, suggesting a kidney donated to Charles of England.

According to some sources, Charles of England is planning the details of his own funeral, an operation called “Menai Bridge”. This further fueled speculation about his health. It is important to note that planning funeral details is common practice for every monarch since their accession to the throne.